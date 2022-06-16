ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

'Do something hard,' Kent School graduates told

By MacKenzie Brady
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dpd9y_0gD6rdvD00

CHESTERTOWN — For the first time since 2019, the Kent School community gathered at the M.V. “Mike” Williams Gymnasium to celebrate a graduating class.

The 16 members of the Class of 2022 were happy to be the class to resume this time-honored Kent School tradition on June 8.

According to a news release, the class was recognized for their embodiment of academic, artistic, athletic and moral excellence.

In her opening remarks, Head of School Nancy Mugele said, “When I began my journey at Kent School, this class was entering third grade. I have had the distinct honor and privilege to witness their process of becoming the determined young men and women here today.”

“Kent School has given you an extraordinary foundation and instilled in you a love of learning — a love, I hope, that will last a lifetime,” she added. “We have taught you how to think for yourself and how to ask good questions. You have learned many lessons inside and outside of the classroom, and have grown into empathetic, honorable and responsible citizens.”

At each graduation several awards are presented that include faculty service and student achievements.

“The strength of the Kent School program is a result of teaching excellence and the long-term relationships that teachers and students form,” Mugele said. “We deeply value our teachers who have made their careers here.”

Longtime teacher and friend to the school Jim Landskroener was recognized after his 2020 retirement.

According to the release, Landskroener dedicated his teaching career to his students and colleagues at Kent School.

Service awards were also presented to art teacher Amy Bower for five years of service, middle school learning strategist Jess Thompson for 15 years of service and Director of Athletics Erin Kent for 20 years of service.

The Brian B. Kane Jr. Award is given to a seventh grade student who demonstrates determined effort, quality academic work and displays helpful, cooperative and responsible attitude.

This year’s recipient is Madeline Ortiz.

The award is the only one at Kent School with a monetary value.

The Americanism Award is presented in recognition of the student who demonstrates the qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. It is presented by the Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion Post 228 in Rock Hall.

In recognition of this student’s outstanding servant leadership, compassion and, most importantly, her solid friendship, this award was given to Layla Kent.

The Joan C. Merriken Award for Excellence in Literature is given in recognition of a student who demonstrates a love of literature, appreciation of and sensitivity to the writer’s art and ability to use reading as a well-spring for rich self expression.

Lia Schut, this year’s recipient, proved that writing is a cyclical process and with practice and determination, writing is a skill that can be developed.

The Osprey Award is given in recognition of the student who best represents the most positive qualities of moral leadership and excellence to the Kent School community.

This year’s winner — Haley Cole — consistently led by example on the field, in the classroom and as the Student Government Association president.

Cole Gray ’22 introduced guest speaker Jamie Peace, a 1993 graduate of Kent School.

Following his Kent School graduation, Peace went to Woodberry Forest School, the United States Naval Academy and The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Peace retired as a captain from the U.S. Marine Corps following several tours and recognitions for bravery and leadership.

In his remarks, Peace referenced Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken.” He went on to describe some of the difficult situations he faced on tours of duty in Afghanistan which were the result of choices he made as a leader.

“Do something hard,” Peace told students at the conclusion of his speech. “I want you to challenge yourselves. I want you to find something you are passionate about, I want you to sacrifice for it, and pursue it harder than you have ever pursued anything before. Along the way there will be adversity and failure, embrace the adversity and learn from your failures. And one day should you be fortunate enough to arrive at your destination, you’ll realize that the road you took to get there was far more important than the destination ever was.”

Remarks were shared about each graduate as they were awarded their certificate of completion.

Members of the Kent School’s Class of 2022 will be attending the following secondary schools: Avon Old Farms School, The Gunston School, McDonogh School, Severn School and Queen Anne’s County High School.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Calvert County High School Seniors Also Graduate As Pre-Apprenticeship Electrical Helpers From CSM

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Five Calvert County Public School seniors who recently graduated from high school also graduated as Pre-Apprenticeship Electrical Helpers from the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) Regional Hughesville Campus Center for Trades and Energy Training June 14. The students’ accomplishments were a result of their hard work and a partnership between CSM, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) and the Independent Electrical Contractors Chesapeake (IEC).
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Trooper Recognized As EMS Clinician Of The Year

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. – A 24-year-veteran of the Maryland State Police is recognized as the emergency medical service Clinician of the Year by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS). Lt. Nathan Wheelock was honored during a ceremony on June 6, 2022. The prestigious award was presented...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Chestertown, MD
Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Rock Hall, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
Local
Maryland Education
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore. The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.  “Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County celebrates purchase agreement of property owned by Girl Scouts

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County representatives celebrated the purchase agreement of a 21-acre property from the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Senator Chris Van Hollen, state and local officials, and community members to celebrate the completion of the purchase agreement for Camp Ilchester.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Frost
Person
Jess Thompson
belairnewsandviews.com

Harford County seeks applications for new African American Heritage Grants; declares Juneteenth a county government holiday

The Harford County government is accepting applications for its new African American Heritage Grant Program July 1-29 and has declared Juneteenth a holiday. County offices will be closed Monday, June 20. Here are the details provided by the county:. Harford Accepting Applications for New African American Heritage Grants; Juneteenth Declared...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced that Baltimore County government offices, District and Circuit Courts, Baltimore County Public Library, CountyRide van service, and County COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed on Monday, June 20 in recognition of Juneteenth. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. … Continue reading "Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth" The post Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Arbutus Baseball Player Jonah Baney Dies In Crash, Hearts Shatter

Hearts shattered across Baltimore County as hundreds of people mourned the sudden death of Jonah Baney, who died in a car crash, those who knew him said. Baney, 19, lived in Arbutus and graduated from Lansdowne High School in 2020. He was playing baseball for Community College of Baltimore County and had plans to play for Salisbury University next year, according to his obituary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kent School#Severn School#Mcdonogh School#The Wharton School#Highschool
Wbaltv.com

St. Mark's celebrates welcoming LGBTQ community since 1985

Members of the LGBTQ community have often found it difficult to find a place of worship, but many do exist in Baltimore's communities. St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church on St. Paul Street has welcomed members of the LGBTQ community since 1985. James Harp went to St. Mark's 35 years ago,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Inc.com

Tea Helped Him Beat Addiction and Helped His Son Focus at School. Now It's His Business

Quentin Vennie knows the feeling of impending death. After battling two-year addiction to his anxiety medication and multiple suicide attempts when he was 29, he found his journey of healing and recovery through juicing and tea ritual. Inspired by tea culture, Vennie co-founded the Baltimore-based tea company Equitea with his wife, Erin, in 2020. The now-38-year-old entrepreneur uses green tea to help with his son's attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and he wants to make sure high-quality tea is available to everyone. --As told to Xintian Tina Wang.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Voice

Annapolis Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Lifeguard Remembers Serving Pool No. 2, Only Pool In Baltimore For Black Residents During Segregation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Douglass recalls being a lifeguard at Baltimore’s segregated swimming pool in the 1950s. Pool No. 2, as it was known, served over 100,000 Black residents in Baltimore during segregation, according to the city. “When the temperature got around 90, I would always call the pool the Ganges River during Holy Week,” Douglass joked. “The pool catered to the entire city of Baltimore.”The pool was in the northeastern section of Druid Hill Park. It closed in 1955. Now, it’s filled in with dirt and grass as a public art display and relic of America’s segregated past.“In my (military) uniform,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Atlas Obscura

What’s Up with Columbia, Maryland’s Quirky Street Names?

“Take Rustling Leaf to Brush Run, then it’s a right onto Perfect Hour.”. “Turn left off Windharp Way onto Deep Calm. (No, not ‘Street’ or ‘Court,’ just ‘Deep Calm.’)”. Anyone asking for directions through Columbia, Maryland’s residential neighborhoods could be forgiven for thinking...
COLUMBIA, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Then & Now: Germantown Train Station

Burned down in the 1970s, Germantown Train Station was rebuilt to its 19th century splendor, the vision of a famous Baltimore architect. Today, Germantown Train Station is used as a waiting room for commuters and has a coffee shop, Alafia Crossing, operated by Bota King. More than 800 passengers board the trains that leave the MARC (Maryland Area Regional Commuter) train in Germantown every weekday morning, a stop along the Brunswick Line that travels from West Virginia to Washington, DC.CSX Transportation owns this line of rail. But the tracks used to be part of a Baltimore & Ohio network dating back to the 19th century.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
181
Followers
361
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy