'Do something hard,' Kent School graduates told

CHESTERTOWN — For the first time since 2019, the Kent School community gathered at the M.V. “Mike” Williams Gymnasium to celebrate a graduating class.

The 16 members of the Class of 2022 were happy to be the class to resume this time-honored Kent School tradition on June 8.

According to a news release, the class was recognized for their embodiment of academic, artistic, athletic and moral excellence.

In her opening remarks, Head of School Nancy Mugele said, “When I began my journey at Kent School, this class was entering third grade. I have had the distinct honor and privilege to witness their process of becoming the determined young men and women here today.”

“Kent School has given you an extraordinary foundation and instilled in you a love of learning — a love, I hope, that will last a lifetime,” she added. “We have taught you how to think for yourself and how to ask good questions. You have learned many lessons inside and outside of the classroom, and have grown into empathetic, honorable and responsible citizens.”

At each graduation several awards are presented that include faculty service and student achievements.

“The strength of the Kent School program is a result of teaching excellence and the long-term relationships that teachers and students form,” Mugele said. “We deeply value our teachers who have made their careers here.”

Longtime teacher and friend to the school Jim Landskroener was recognized after his 2020 retirement.

According to the release, Landskroener dedicated his teaching career to his students and colleagues at Kent School.

Service awards were also presented to art teacher Amy Bower for five years of service, middle school learning strategist Jess Thompson for 15 years of service and Director of Athletics Erin Kent for 20 years of service.

The Brian B. Kane Jr. Award is given to a seventh grade student who demonstrates determined effort, quality academic work and displays helpful, cooperative and responsible attitude.

This year’s recipient is Madeline Ortiz.

The award is the only one at Kent School with a monetary value.

The Americanism Award is presented in recognition of the student who demonstrates the qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. It is presented by the Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion Post 228 in Rock Hall.

In recognition of this student’s outstanding servant leadership, compassion and, most importantly, her solid friendship, this award was given to Layla Kent.

The Joan C. Merriken Award for Excellence in Literature is given in recognition of a student who demonstrates a love of literature, appreciation of and sensitivity to the writer’s art and ability to use reading as a well-spring for rich self expression.

Lia Schut, this year’s recipient, proved that writing is a cyclical process and with practice and determination, writing is a skill that can be developed.

The Osprey Award is given in recognition of the student who best represents the most positive qualities of moral leadership and excellence to the Kent School community.

This year’s winner — Haley Cole — consistently led by example on the field, in the classroom and as the Student Government Association president.

Cole Gray ’22 introduced guest speaker Jamie Peace, a 1993 graduate of Kent School.

Following his Kent School graduation, Peace went to Woodberry Forest School, the United States Naval Academy and The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Peace retired as a captain from the U.S. Marine Corps following several tours and recognitions for bravery and leadership.

In his remarks, Peace referenced Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken.” He went on to describe some of the difficult situations he faced on tours of duty in Afghanistan which were the result of choices he made as a leader.

“Do something hard,” Peace told students at the conclusion of his speech. “I want you to challenge yourselves. I want you to find something you are passionate about, I want you to sacrifice for it, and pursue it harder than you have ever pursued anything before. Along the way there will be adversity and failure, embrace the adversity and learn from your failures. And one day should you be fortunate enough to arrive at your destination, you’ll realize that the road you took to get there was far more important than the destination ever was.”

Remarks were shared about each graduate as they were awarded their certificate of completion.

Members of the Kent School’s Class of 2022 will be attending the following secondary schools: Avon Old Farms School, The Gunston School, McDonogh School, Severn School and Queen Anne’s County High School.