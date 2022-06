One person was seriously injured Friday evening in a two-vehicle accident on the west side of Clinton Lake, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred at the intersection of East 251 Diagonal Road and North 851 Diagonal Road, near the community of Clinton. In an email to the Journal-World, sheriff’s office spokesman George Diepenbrock said deputies were called to the scene at around 7:35 p.m. Emergency radio traffic from the scene indicated that a vehicle had rolled over and one person was trapped inside.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO