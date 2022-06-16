ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Custom House Museum schedule for July 2022

By Maegan Collins
clarksvillenow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN – Here is what’s happening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in the month of July. Annual Staff Art Exhibit , July 1 – September 18 | Lobby. The annual staff art exhibit showcases the creative work of those who work behind-the-scenes at the Museum. Each piece...

clarksvillenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
clarksvillenow.com

Manifest Magic 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative hosted their 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival Saturday at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Clarksville with more than 5,000 people expected to attend the celebration. With the theme “Flowers to the People”, the event featured close to 100 vendors...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville plans for patriotic July 4 celebration

As home to Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), as well as other special forces units, Clarksville pulls out all the stops to celebrate our nation's independence. Dozens of veteran-owned businesses and patriotic-inspired places, people and events make Clarksville a perfect choice for a getaway to celebrate...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Turning Of The Pig (2022) Moves To New Location

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Greenbrier’s annual Turning of the Pig is just around the corner! The event has been moved from City hall to Louise Martin Ball fields. Set your calendars for July 3rd from 5-8 pm followed by BBQ sales on July 4th from 7 am until their sold out. Following that will be the annual parade at 10 AM!
GREENBRIER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Clarksville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Clarksville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
My 1053 WJLT

Thrifter Finds a Hauntingly Beautiful Old Chair at TN Goodwill Store

I seem to remember a time when shopping at Goodwill or a similar thrift store was considered uncool or embarrassing - that is definitely not the case anymore. For some young people, thrifting is a fun thing to do with friends and an affordable way to add to their wardrobe - my daughter has countless items from thrift stores. For other folks, thrifting, and then reselling, has become a sweet little side hustle or even a full-time revenue stream. And somewhere in between are a bunch of people who just like to shop at thrift stores, hoping to find a really cool or unique item. One of those shoppers found a chair that has people talking.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
radionwtn.com

Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity celebrates dedication for newest homeowner

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a Jamestown Place home on June 11 with the help of supporters and volunteers. The home of Dontrel Washington and his young son was funded by the Clarksville Habitat ReStore, as well as mortgage payments from current Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County homeowners.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Public Art#Art Galleries#Custom House Museum#Tn#Museum Exhibitions#Lequire Gallery Studio#Call Response#Harvill Gallery Sand#African
WSMV

Former Sen. Thelma Harper honored by St. Jude

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Sen. Thelma Harper was honored on Saturday night at the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream event. Metro Police Chief John Drake presented the Legacy Award to Linda Harper, daughter of the late senator, for her many years of work to improve quality of life for all, particularly children.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Nashville’s new Black symphony makes their debut this Sunday

Black musicians have historically been underrepresented in classical music spaces. A new symphony here in Nashville aims to change that. Instead of just having a few Black musicians, the entire ensemble is made up of them. It’s called the Nashville African American Wind Symphony and their inaugural performance is this...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Membership Passes Available for a Summer of Splash at White Limozeen

It’s hot out. This is the most obvious start to a blog post ever. Temps are breaking records and folks are looking for ways to conserve energy (in terms of both electricity and human-powered activity). But it seems a good reason for the next installment of my waterfront dining posts for summer 2022. Because if we ever needed an excuse to 1) not turn the oven on at home, and 2) get in the water, the current temperatures are it.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Vietnam
99.5 WKDQ

Love Mexican Food? There’s A Taco & Margarita Fest in Nashville This Weekend

This is actually what dreams are made of. There's a Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Nashville this weekend and we have all the fund details. I feel like going to the Mexican restaurant after church on Sundays is a tradition for our family. We love it. It's a common phrase among girlfriends "we need chips & salsa & margarita night!" Tacos bring people together. You can seriously solve the world's problems over a basket of chips and a few bowls of salsa.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: Armed protestors asked to leave Juneteenth celebration

New numbers show more are people skipping traditional burial for their loved ones. A Nashville tech company is bridging the gap between the classroom and parents at home. Travellers Rest Historic House Museum showed off a new database that can be used to retrace the lives of people enslaved at the home.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

White nationalist group protests Franklin's Juneteenth event Saturday

White Lives Matter, a white nationalist group, protested Franklin's second annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, causing outcries from some community members at the festival and online. The group of at least 10 people appeared to be younger adult white men wearing matching white collared shirts with matching logos, as well...
FRANKLIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Frieda Alberta Goins

Frieda Alberta Goins, age 64, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 10, 1957 in Montpelier, VT to the late James Payette and Jean E. Rissmiller. Frieda was a very loving person who loved everybody. She especially loved her precious family.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy