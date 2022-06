Crews responded to a fire alarm at Chino Valley High School this afternoon and discovered a classroom heavily involved with smoke and flames. The incident was quickly increased to a second alarm, working structure fire. Units from CAFMA and Prescott Fire worked for several hours extinguishing the fire and preventing the spread to other classrooms. CAFMA Fire Prevention will be investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

CHINO VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO