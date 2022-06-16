Boater education course offered on June 18

• Kennett High School graduation exercises returned to Kennett High School after two years of having a chairlift graduation atop Cranmore Mountain in North Conway due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Top students Taylor Gaudette, Camden Bailey and Reed Karnopp looked back on their school years and talked about future plans.
LACONIA — There’s a wide array of bikers that make their way to Motorcycle Week. Riders of all stripes, origins, and experience levels can be found showing off their bikes, styles, and on some occasions, their passenger. But one would be hard-pressed to find a single rider that claims dominion over the sea, their own name tattooed on their stomach, and a genuine mermaid riding side saddle on the back of their motorcycle.
Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers and Lakes Region Community Services features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region. The columns will share their life journeys, struggles, triumphs, and aspirations. They think readers will find that their goals and dreams are not so different from their own.
BELMONT — Frances Sanborn, 69, of Belmont, died at her home on June 10, 2022 from a long-term illness. She was surrounded by friends and family. Fran was a very loving person. She would help anyone who needed it. Fran was a great mother, daughter, sister, wife and friend. She worked at Molex up until her illness got worse.
LACONIA — The driver accused in Thursday's fatal crash on Weirs Blvd is being held in preventative detention at Belknap County Jail following his arraignment Friday. Laconia resident Paul S. Noyes, 27, is facing two felony counts of DUI aggravated collision with serious bodily injury, one felony count of driving after suspension with death or serious injury, a misdemeanor count of driving after suspension, subsequent offense, and a misdemeanor count for driving a motor vehicle without alcohol interlock equipped.
BARNSTEAD — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Pittsfield man, wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a local convenience store. Police identified the wanted man as Justin Thomas, 21, of Pittsfield, who is alleged to have held up the Bosco Bell store last Friday evening. Thomas allegedly held the store clerk at gunpoint before fleeing the scene with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.
