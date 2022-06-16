ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

U.S. Marshals, SWAT arrest accused robber who pepper-sprayed employees

By Julia Bingel
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A robbery suspect wanted by multiple police agencies for robberies, thefts, shoplifting and fraud was arrested after a more than a three hour...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

33-year-old man from Cleveland missing, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have asked for the community’s help to locate 33-year-old Marko Rios. Police made the request to help locate Rios through a Facebook post. Rios is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds, police said. Rios has brown hair and brown eyes,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, OH
City
Strongsville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Solon, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Former Cleveland Police Officer of the Year now under investigation for racist social media posts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer once named Officer of the Year is now under investigation by the department for “inappropriate social media posts.”. While Cleveland police did not name the officer or confirm the posts’ content, 19 News has learned that Ismail Quran is accused of making anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man shot dead in middle of day in East Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man died after being shot in the middle of the day Saturday in East Cleveland, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Terrace Road near Allandale Avenue, police said. Police got a call about shots fired and that a man was lying on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Elliott
Person
Solon
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Suspect strikes twice in 15 min at 2 Akron stores

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives need the public’s help to identify a suspect they say robbed two Copley Road businesses in Akron minutes apart on Thursday afternoon. Officers say the first robbery happened at the Family Dollar in the 900 block of Copley Road at around 2:30 p.m. After the suspect allegedly took an undisclosed […]
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Teen’s skateboard reported stolen at gunpoint: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Lake Avenue. A woman called the Lakewood Police Department at 9:31 p.m. on June 5 to report her 17-year-old grandson was walking home from Lakewood Park with another male teenager when they were robbed at gunpoint by five males who jumped out of an SUV. One of the teens was cut with a knife and the suspects took his skateboard, according to a police event report. The teen refused medical treatment. The group also took a cell phone belonging to the other teenager he was walking with, according to the report.
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#Swat#U S Marshall#Robber#Cleveland Swat#The U S Marshals
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Authorities: Body found near Edgewater Yacht Club

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A dead body was recovered west of Edgewater Yacht Club Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Metroparks said. The body of a man was reportedly recovered by the Cleveland Department of Fire and EMS after a call came in just after 1 p.m. The Cleveland Fire Technical Rescue Units had to remove the victim […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Eastlake Willowood Apartments structure fire sends 2 to hospital

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The Eastlake Police Department confirmed that an overnight fire sent two people to the hospital. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The overnight structure fire broke out at Willowood Apartments in Eastlake,...
EASTLAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wksu.org

Summit County Sheriff investigating possible human trafficking at Akron tent city

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating potential human trafficking violations and exploitation at a homeless camp in Akron commonly referred to as a “tent city.”. The sheriff’s office, along with the Akron police department and county prosecutor’s office, discovered several victims who required “immediate intervention” at the...
AKRON, OH
iheart.com

Westlake Police Blotter-Suspected Wanted For Attempted Theft At Walgreens

News notes from the Westlake, Ohio police department. On 6/11/22 at about 11:15PM police received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a possible OVI of a Jeep on I-90. The caller witnessed the vehicle driving half-way on the shoulder of the highway. An officer located the vehicle and stopped it at Cahoon after witnessing it drive over lane lines several times. Despite the fact that the vehicle had the doors removed, the officer was still able to detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage on the driver. The 20-year-old Avon Lake female appeared intoxicated and was field tested. She was soon arrested for OVI. Her vehicle was impounded and towed from the scene while she was transported to the Westlake jail. The driver was cited with underage consumption, OVI and Prohibited Breath Alcohol Content after she was found to be almost 4 times the legal limit.
WESTLAKE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy