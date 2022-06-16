ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

Pride Month: The intersectionality of faith and the LGBTQ+ community

By Lakeshore Public Radio
lakeshorepublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune marks Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community as well as a time to reflect on the movement that continues to push for full and equal rights for members of...

www.lakeshorepublicradio.org

WIBC.com

The True Meaning of Juneteenth

STATE WIDE--You may have heard about South Bend recently making Juneteenth a city holiday. Several cities in Indiana have done that to celebrate the holiday that commemorates not the Emancipation Proclamation, but the date that freedom was proclaimed for slaves in Texas, which came over two years after freedom was proclaimed by Pres. Abraham Lincoln.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Joe Joe The Dog Has Feelings...And So Do You!

Lakeshore Public Radio spent the month of May focused on shining a light on Mental Health Awareness Month. Discussing everything from mental health in the workplace to breaking the stigma within the African American community so it’s only fitting that we keep the conversation going with more voices from our community. Lakeshore Public Radio’s Dee Dotson recently spoke with a local author, social worker and special needs educator Geneva Wesley about a book she wrote to help children and their families learn about social emotional learning. The author is hosting a book signing event and panel discussion the entire family can enjoy Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Merrillville Branch of the Lake County Public Library. For more information about the book visit https://joejoethedog.com/.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Hobart, IN
thefirstward.net

Stick a fork in Richard Irvin, he’s done!

Considering this writer was a crucial part of Richard Irvin’s first successful mayoral run, a number of friends/readers asked me if I was going to savage the Mayor throughout his gubernatorial campaign. Though that would’ve been a fascinating proposition, I’d explain that I’d already covered most of his malfeasance, and beyond my February 3rd column, it was simply a matter of sitting back and watching his predictable hoisting at the hands of his own petard.
AURORA, IL
CBS News

Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the $560 billion investment in America's transportation infrastructure

Three years ago, Pete Buttigieg was the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a city with only about 160 traffic lights. Today "Mayor Pete" is "Secretary Pete," head of the United States Department of Transportation. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year, he's overseeing one of the most significant investments in America's bridges, roads and rails in more than half a century.
SOUTH BEND, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valparaiso Community Schools honors outgoing school board president

Valparaiso's outgoing school board president is being recognized as a steady hand and a financial "wizard." Karl Cender attended his final board meeting Thursday, after 12 years of service. Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall said Cender joined the board "at a time of financial need" and "helped right the ship." "Just...
VALPARAISO, IN
#Pride Month#Lgbtq Community#Faith#Intersectionality#Racism#Lakeshore Public Radio#First Unitarian Church#Christians
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond officials discuss gun violence during Mayor's Night Out

Indiana's permitless carry law set to take effect July 1 is drawing concern from Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. During Wednesday's Mayor's Night Out event at Hammond Central High School, McDermott criticized the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Eric Holcomb for largely ignoring the advice of the law enforcement on the issue of guns. But he also felt the nation's gun violence challenges are caused by a mix of factors — ranging from easy access to weapons and lack of support for those with mental illness to the breakdown of families and people not worshipping God.
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

3 Black trauma surgeons moved to Chicago to make a difference

CHICAGO - They are on the front lines to Chicago’s gun violence epidemic, and they signed up for it — three trauma surgeons moved here on a mission to make a difference. In a FOX 32 Special Report, they spoke with our Tia Ewing about saving lives beyond the emergency room.
CHICAGO, IL
washingtonlatest.com

Congressman Sean Casten's Daughter Gwen Dead at 17

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten is mourning the loss of his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, who died earlier this week. “This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away,” the congressman’s office confirmed on Twitter June 13. “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Casten Update on Daughter’s Death | Planning and Zoning Approvals | Ribfest Lineup Changes

Congressman Sean Casten has released his first statement since the sudden death of his 17-year-old daughter Gwen on Monday morning. The statement, signed by Casten, his wife Kara and daughter Audrey, expressed gratitude for the support and condolences they’ve received. Casten said that Sunday night after dinner Gwen went out with friends, came home, ‘said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn’t wake up Monday morning.’ He said that all that is currently known about Gwen death is that it was ‘peaceful.’ In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to two causes Gwen was passionate about: the Downers Grove North High School Friends of Fine Arts, and March For Our Lives.
NAPERVILLE, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Operation Safe Zone to help Gary combat crime with technology

The city of Gary officially launched its Operation Safe Zone program at the U.S. Steel Yard Thursday. Mayor Jerome Prince said it lets businesses share their security camera feeds directly with Gary Police, allowing officers to monitor activity in real time. "Having technology that enhances their ability to monitor hot...
GARY, IN
letsbeardown.com

THIS VIDEO SUMS UP THE REALITY OF GOING OUT IN CHICAGO

Anyone who has ever gone downtown during a weekend night in Chicago knows just how annoying it is to try to find a parking spot in the street. Well, here is a post made by Barstool Chicago that really summarized a night out in Chicago...

