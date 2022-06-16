ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

6 people, including driver, injured when CityLink bus strikes tree

By WCBU
wcbu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix people were injured after a CityLink bus struck a tree Thursday morning in downtown...

www.wcbu.org

Central Illinois Proud

5 remain hospitalized after Thursday bus crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five people remain hospitalized after a CityLink bus crashed on Harrison Street between SW Adams and Jefferson Streets around 11 a.m. Thursday. According to CityLink’s Director of Safety Jason Culbertson, the bus driver and four passengers remain in the hospital after the crash. Only one of the passengers sent to the hospital has been released.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police respond to crash on Peoria Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a crash on Peoria Avenue near Virginia Avenue Friday afternoon. At the scene, one car has been flipped onto its side. According to a Peoria Fire Battalion Chief at the scene, there were two people in the car at the time of the crash, and they both refused treatment.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Life Flight Helicopter Called After Rollover Crash Near Tonica

A rollover just west of Tonica led to a driver being hospitalized in Peoria. Police and paramedics were called about the single-vehicle crash around 8:30 Thursday morning. A woman in the vehicle was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office along with...
TONICA, IL
1470 WMBD

Three adults, two juveniles arrested, seven guns seized by Peoria Police in incidents

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say seven stolen guns and one hundred rounds of ammunition were taken off the streets during a series of arrests made Friday night. Police say two of the guns were recovered just after 6:00 p.m. after Special Investigations officers observed Dontorrion Harris, 19, waiting to meet with Mark Davis, 31, outside an apartment in the 600 block of West Romeo B. Garrett Ave.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Airport Road at Plank in Peoria reopened after oil spill

UPDATE (1:45 p.m.) — According to city officials the road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers in Peoria will want to steer clear of the intersection at Airport Road and Plank Road after an oil spill shut down traffic. Officials with the City of Peoria reported...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Investigation continues into two drowning deaths Saturday

Autopsies will be scheduled for two people who drowned about noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a pond on the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, Ill., for an accident involving two drowning victims, the release says. The pond is on private property.
ALTONA, IL
starvedrock.media

Flag pole collapses across Princeton's Main street Friday

Two flag poles in Princeton's downtown have been removed. The twin poles were positioned at Main and Peru streets to display an American flag. Something went wrong, though, around 9:30 Friday morning as the pole on the west side, suddenly, collapsed across the road. A picture shows a crease just above the sidewalk.
PRINCETON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: MacArthur section closed after water main break

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break Friday evening has shut down MacArthur Highway between Adams and Jefferson streets. At this time, it is unknown when the road will reopen. Emergency personnel request all drivers to choose an alternative travel route. This story will be updated when more...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Man charged with stabbing, assaulting woman in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of scissors and assaulted her while she was on the ground in Galesburg. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said he is filing an attempted first-degree murder charge...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Knox County Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Abingdon home

QC residents learn about water quality technology at ‘QCCA Wetlands and Pond Expo’. Anshu Singh said she has seen a shift in how people think about water quality-related technology. Updated: 1 hour ago. The water could be potentially dangerous for kayakers. Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs bills to assist victims...
ABINGDON, IL
wjbc.com

BPD trying to identify suspect for fraudulent use of a credit card

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are requesting the public’s help to identify a suspect who has fraudulently used a credit card in several central Illinois cities. Police say the suspect has conducted multiple transactions this month in Tremont and Pekin, using a credit card stolen from Bloomington. Authorities describe...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 arrests made in Peoria’s latest directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is updating the community about the latest directed patrol that was conducted Tuesday, June 14. According to a Peoria Press Release, four arrests were made, one illegal firearm was seized, 12 tickets were issued and two vehicles were impounded. One...
PEORIA, IL
Q985

Doped up Illinois Man Hides on Empty Plane, Zombies Are Coming!

What are you afraid of these days? High gas prices, a lack of baby formula, a zombie apocalypse? I know right, those damn zombies are coming...Yikes. SG. Justin Deemie of Peoria was fearing that a zombie apocalypse, so he took several "substances" and went nuts. Oh where to start...You know this is good, because Justin got locked up on $500,000 bond. Nice work!
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

TRI-Dent makes pair of drug arrests in Ottawa

OTTAWA – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team made a pair of arrests on Tuesday in Ottawa. In a press release, TRI-Dent announced that they conducted a buy bust operation in Ottawa with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department. During the investigation, they say 37-year-old Isaac A. Mackey of Ottawa allegedly delivered less than one gram of a substance purportedly containing cocaine. A woman, 54-year-old Margarita Ford of Ottawa, was also stopped by authorities during the investigation, where they say they found approximately five grams of a substance purportedly containing cocaine. Mackey and Ford were both charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Mackey was also charged additionally with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver. Both are being held at the LaSalle County Jail on $1 million dollar bonds.
OTTAWA, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD asks for the public’s help in finding shooting suspect

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just after 10 p.m. on Monday, May 30, to the area of N. Wisconsin and N. Maryland Avenues regarding a ShotSpotter alert with 3 rounds fired. Officers were advised by dispatch that a victim with a gunshot wound arrived at a local...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

GALLERY: Bay View Gardens hit by storm damage overnight

BAYVIEW GARDENS, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm struck Bayview Gardens overnight and caused significant damage. We’ve collected videos and photos to show you the extent of it. Thursday morning just after 2:00 A.M., a strong storm swept through the village of Bay View Gardens in Woodford county. “It...
BAY VIEW GARDENS, IL
1470 WMBD

It’s a boy! Delivered on I-74

EUREKA, Ill. – The baby didn’t want to wait for the hospital. 25 News reports a baby boy was delivered on Interstate 74 in Woodford County Tuesday, as the family was on the way to the hospital for the more standard arrival. “Unlike having hospital staff with multiple...
EUREKA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning storms knock out power in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents. As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL

