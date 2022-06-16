ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Browns fans can attend training camp practice for free

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns announced that they will hold 11 free open training camp practices for fans starting on July 30 in Berea. Tickets will be made available later this month.

The sessions start at 2 p.m. Gates open one hour beforehand.

Here is the list of training camp dates:

Saturday, July 30 — 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 1 — 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2 — 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3 — 2 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5 — 2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6 — 2 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7 — 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9 — 2 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 14 — 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 15 — 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16 — 2 p.m.

Tickets to training camp will be available starting June 23 at 10 a.m. Season ticket holders will be able to reserve tickets starting on June 21. All tickets will be handled through the Browns Mobile App. There won't be any paper tickets issued. Up to four tickets for each account can be reserved.

School football teams from the area are invited to reach out to the Browns at YouthFootball@ClevelandBrowns.com or by calling 440-891-5000 to learn more about exclusive ticket opportunities.

CLICK HERE for more information.

