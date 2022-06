If you’re on the hunt for an excellent daily-driver laptop, there are a few things you should consider. Look for a computer that’s well-designed, powerful, and offers great value for money. One laptop that ticks all of these boxes is the HP Pavilion, and you can find it today on HP’s website as part of the HP laptop deals. Right now, you can pick up the 15-inch model for only $630, a huge $350 discount from the regular price of $980. That’s easily one of the best laptop deals available right now. Keep reading to discover what makes this a great choice.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO