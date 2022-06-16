ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday afternoon First Alert forecast

WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtreme heat continues across Middle...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
thunder1320.com

Crippling heat to return to Middle Tennessee this week

This past weekend provided some much needed reprieve from record-breaking heat and humidity that gripped Middle Tennessee last week. The bad news is – the break won’t last long. After high temperatures in the low 80s on Sunday, National Weather Service is predicting high temperatures to reach 90...
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Heating up again next week

Not as hot or humid this weekend but a second heatwave returns next week. It’s been another nice day across the Midstate with lower heat and humidity. Tonight will continue to be pleasant with temperatures falling to the upper 50s overnight. The heat returns tomorrow! A second wave of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Air quality alert issued for Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the Nashville area for Monday. An air quality alert can include predicted high levels of ozone, fine particle pollution, or both. The highest ozone levels usually occur from 2-7 p.m....
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Middle Tennessee
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

See the most extreme temperatures in Tennessee history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Widespread power outages plague region after severe weather

UPDATE: Officials say that the traffic lights in Elizabethton have been fixed. ———————————————————————————————————————— (WJHL) Tenn/Va. – Areas throughout the Tri-Cities region are experiencing power outages due to severe weather that came through on Friday. Southwest Virginia has been hit the hardest and according to PowerOutage.US, there are thousands without power. As of approximately 11 p.m. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
fox17.com

Rescued kitten in Middle Tennessee turns out to be bobcat

MT. JULIET, Tenn. -- A kitten is rescued in the mid-state, but it turns out not to be of the domestic variety. A couple found a "kitten" on their back porch Friday and took it to True Rescue in Mount Juliet looking for emergency placement. But the staff at True Rescue knew exactly what had been brought to them - a bobcat.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC News

Storm knocks out power for thousands across Tennessee and Kentucky

More than 70,000 customers in Kentucky and nearly 40,000 in Tennessee are experiencing power outages after a storm passed through the area on Friday. The outages come amid high temperatures and a heat advisory that prompted a warning from Nashville Mayor John Cooper to take precautions. A significant number of...
WTVC

Second bear incident in less than a week in East Tennessee

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is investigating the second bear attack in less than a week in East Tennessee. This time the incident was in Sevierville. TWRA says that a 90-year-old woman was sitting on her porch swing at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 503 cities and towns in TN. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $308,158 over the last 12 months.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Bonnaroo Festival heats up Middle Tennessee

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — Despite near-record heat today in Manchester, Bonnaroo festival-goers have been lining up all day to get into the gates of the popular music festival. The festival grounds were dotted with hydration stations, campers and kind patrons handing out suntan lotion to other festival attendees. If...
MANCHESTER, TN
AL.com

What is the 20 degree rule for air conditioners? Why are Alabama landlords recommending it?

On Tuesday, as temperatures around the Birmingham metro climbed over 90 degrees, my landlord emailed a notice about our air conditioning use:. “We tend to think that we can set our air conditioning thermostats to whatever temperature we desire and have the air conditioner do its job no matter what. However, this is not the case: there is a limit to how many degrees an air conditioner can realistically cool when comparing temperature differences between inside and outside air,” the company that owns my apartment wrote in an email.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wmot.org

Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
TENNESSEE STATE
Smoky Mountain Times

NC, TN officials meet at Tail of Dragon to focus on safety

On Tuesday, North Carolina and Tennessee law enforcement officials met at Deals Gap Motorcycle Resort along the entrance of US 129, the “Tail of the Dragon” which borders Blount County, TN and Swain and Graham Counties, NC. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program and N.C. State Highway Patrol, with the Swain County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies, partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol for the “Border to Border” to promote safety for visitors on the 11-mile stretch with 318 curves known as the “Tail of the Dragon.”
SWAIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy