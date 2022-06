A record-breaking 50% of Americans say that the U.S. has poor moral values, while only 1% of Americans rate the country's values as excellent. "Americans' views of the state of moral values in the U.S. are dismal, and their expectations for the future are grim," reads the summary of a Gallup poll that was released last week. "This has generally been the case over the course of the 20-year trend, but negative ratings of the current state of moral values are the worst they have ever been."

