*Update – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

dsp.delaware.gov
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 14, 2022 in the Newark area as Termell Fowle, 28, of Newark, DE. The Delaware State Police Troop 2...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 1

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Delaware City area on Sunday morning. On June 19, 2022 at approximately 12:31 a.m., a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway just north of the intersection at Mid-County Drive. At this time, a 37-year-old female pedestrian from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was crossing South Dupont Highway from west to east and entered into the path of the Cruze. As a result, the right front of the Cruze struck the pedestrian in the roadway.
DELAWARE CITY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning. On June 19, 2022 at approximately 5:24 a.m., an unknown male subject entered the Royal Farms convenience store located at 2160 New Castle Avenue and approached the cashier’s counter. The suspect confronted an employee with a rifle and demanded money and cigarettes. After the victim complied, the suspect fled from the business on foot and was last seen running southbound through the gas station parking lot towards an unknown destination. Troopers responded to the scene and canvassed the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect. No one was injured in this incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Investigating Another Armed Robbery In New Castle County

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on June 19, 2022, at approximately 5:24 a.m., an unknown male subject entered the Royal Farms convenience store located at 2160...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WBOC

Bicyclist Killed in Dover Hit and Run

DOVER, Del.- A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a driver who fled from the scene Saturday night in Dover. Dover Police say around 10 p.m. witnesses saw a SUV hit a bicyclist in the area of S. Governors Ave. and West North St. A 71-year-old man was found in the roadway with deadly injuries. Witnesses also told police the SUV went northbound on S. Governors Ave. and then westbound on W. Loockerman St. after hitting the man.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Victim identified in fatal Milford crash

MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Milford. Police say 28-year-old Latre Bonville of Magnolia was killed in the crash early Friday morning. Around 5:31 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road, east of Elks Lodge Road....
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Magnolia Man Killed In Milford Early Friday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 17, 2022, in the Milford area as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Milford area on...
MAGNOLIA, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject on DUI and Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested 43-year-old Charles Comegys of Sudlersville, Maryland on DUI and drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Camden area on Saturday evening. On June 18, 2022 at approximately 5:57 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a gray GMC Sierra traveling westbound on Charles...
CAMDEN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Troopers seek suspect in Newark-area bank holdup

Delaware State Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Newark-area bank Friday afternoon. Police say the robber gave a note demanding cash to a teller at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Glasgow Avenue at about 1:45 p.m.. He took off with an undisclosed amount of money,...
NEWARK, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Robbery Investigation of Royal Farms

Wilmington – Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Royal Farms. On June 16th, 2022, Troopers responded to the Royal Farms, located at 3701 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington, for a robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect approached the counter, threatened to shoot employees, and demanded money. Employees provided the suspect with money. The suspect then fled on foot.
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man With Loaded 9MM Handgun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on June 11 at approximately 7:11 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 2200 block of North Washington Street when they observed an occupied vehicle parked directly in front of a fire hydrant. Police made contact with the operator, 19-year-old Zyaire Benson. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Benson was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

DOJ, Wilmington PD Indict Gun Offenders on 75 Charges

DOVER, DE — Four Wilmington men were indicted Friday following an investigation into a series of connected events in which the defendants are alleged to have stolen motor vehicles and used them in shootings. The defendants – Kyair Keys, Walike Parham, Markel Richards, and Jahmir Morris-Whit – collectively face 75 charges, including 63 felonies, for crimes alleged to have occurred between January 14 and January 22, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Robbery Suspect

Delaware State Police have arrested 42-year-old Shannon Harrison of Bear, DE, for Attempted Robbery following an incident on Thursday morning. On June 16th, 2022, at approximately 8:49 a.m., troopers responded to Rite Aid, located at 701 Governors Place in Bear, for a robbery in progress. The suspect, identified as Shannon Harrison, entered the store and pointed a knife at an employee who was standing behind the cash register. The suspect then made an unknown statement to the victim. There were two employees and zero customers in the store at the time of the incident. The employees were both able to flee the store without injuries. As troopers arrived on scene, they were able to take Harrison into custody without any further issues. He was transported to Troop 6, where he was charged with attempting to commit a robbery in the first degree (Felony).
BEAR, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man on Firearm Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. On June 10 at approximately 7:11 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2700 block of North Tatnall Street when they made contact with 21-year-old Darrell Boyd. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun. Police took Boyd into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

False active shooter social media post leads to lockdown in Chester County

A man is in custody following an accident Friday involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief foot pursuit by police in Parkesburg, Chester County The incident caused community panic after a post on social media falsely claimed there was an active shooter incident and lockdowns at local day care centers. The post quickly went viral, and police and the day care centers were deluged with calls.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance Solving 30-Year-Old Homicide of Elva J. Poore

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues investigating the 1992 murder of Elva J. Poore, 17, of Chesapeake City, Maryland. On June 17, 1992, at 8:13 a.m., the body of a white female was discovered along the edge of US 13, north of Odessa. The victim was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death as a Homicide. Elva was approximately 5′ 4″, 105 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
ODESSA, DE
WBOC

One Killed in Milford Shooting

MILFORD, Del.- One person is dead following a shooting late Friday night at an apartment complex in Milford. Milford Police say the shooting happened at the 100 block of Bright Way inside the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex shortly after 10 p.m. A 34-year-old man was found behind the residence with several gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and began lifesaving measures, but he later died.
MILFORD, DE

