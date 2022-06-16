Update – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police have arrested 42-year-old Shannon Harrison of Bear, DE, for Attempted Robbery following an incident on Thursday morning. On June 16th, 2022, at approximately 8:49 a.m., troopers responded to Rite Aid, located at 701 Governors Place in Bear, for a robbery in progress. The suspect, identified as Shannon Harrison, entered the store and pointed a knife at an employee who was standing behind the cash register. The suspect then made an unknown statement to the victim. There were two employees and zero customers in the store at the time of the incident. The employees were both able to flee the store without injuries. As troopers arrived on scene, they were able to take Harrison into custody without any further issues. He was transported to Troop 6, where he was charged with attempting to commit a robbery in the first degree (Felony).

BEAR, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO