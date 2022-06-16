ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iroquois County, IL

Man dies in Iroquois County go-kart crash

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTh3Q_0gD6opny00

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 53-year-old man from Cissna Park was killed on Tuesday after his homemade go-kart collided with an SUV.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 1300E and 400N near Cissna Park. Sheriff’s deputies said James E. Trent was ejected from his go-kart in the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital by Cissna Park EMS, but later died. The driver of the SUV, 36-year-old Joel M. Kaeb, also of Cissna Park, was not hurt.

The Illinois State Police is assisting the Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies in investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

Woman in fatal Effingham crash identified

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Champaign County Coroner identified a woman who died in a car crash as Rachel M. Pace. The 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:27 p.m. on Friday at a hospital in Urbana. According to police, at around 9:00 a.m. Pace was driving southbound on...
EFFINGHAM, IL
wjol.com

One Person Dead Following Naperville Crash

One person is dead following a single vehicle over the weekend in far northern Will County. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers reported the death of 57-year-old Robert Lentz of Bolingbrook following a single car crash at the intersection of Plainfield-Naperville Road and Gateshead Drive in Naperville. The crash occurred just before 11am when Lentz left the road, for unknown reasons, and struck a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WCIA

One dead, two hurt in overnight Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is dead and two women were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Champaign. Another woman was hurt, but not shot, in the ensuing chaos. Champaign Police responded to the Mach One gas station at Bloomington Road and Prospect Avenue at approximately 1:47 a.m. for a […]
newschannel20.com

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Saint Joseph man has died after his vehicle rear-ended another in Champaign County. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 27-year-old Caleb A. Huls. Northrup says Huls was traveling northbound on County Road 2200E on Thursday when his vehicle hit another near...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iroquois, IL
Iroquois County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Sports
Iroquois County, IL
Accidents
City
Cissna Park, IL
Cissna Park, IL
Sports
County
Iroquois County, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WCIA

Saturday morning shooting, crash sends one to the hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A shooting and subsequent crash early Saturday morning sent one person to the hospital. At 5:43 a.m., officers from the Urbana Police Department responded to the intersection of West University and North Goodwin Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old male passenger in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man hurt in overnight Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. — A 26-year-old Danville man is in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning. Danville Police responded to the clubhouse of Untouchables Motorcycle Club, near the intersection of Commercial and Washington Streets, just before 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk outside […]
WCIA

Man dies after motorcycle crash

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after the Champaign County coroner said he was involved in a crash with his motorcycle. Coroner Duane Northrup said 30-year-old Colton Fender was pronounced dead at a hospital Thursday night. This was after Fender was driving his motorcycle on Lombard Street. Northrup said Fender crashed with another […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man involved in fatal motorcycle crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identifies a Mahomet, Illinois man involved in a motorcycle versus motor vehicle crash on Thursday. According to the coroner, Colton L. Fender, 30, was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana, IL. Initial reports indicate...
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Go Kart#Traffic Accident#Cissna Park Ems#The Illinois State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WNDU

One killed, two injured in shooting in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are now investigating what they are calling a homicide after one person was killed, and two other people were left injured early Sunday morning in Benton Township. Police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. at Ogden Ave. and Willow Creek Dr. They were...
BENTON COUNTY, IN
WAND TV

Coroner: One dead after two vehicles crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAING COUNTY, (WAND)- A man from Saint Joseph, IL. was pronounced dead after a two vehicle crash on Thursday, per Champaign County Coroner. According to the coroner, Caleb A. Huls, 27, was pronounced dead at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the scene of the crash located on County Road 2200 East near 1950 North, in Stanton Township, Champaign County, Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Three hurt in Ford County crash

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash outside of Gibson City on Thursday left three people hurt and the road closed for over an hour. The crash happened at 2:16 p.m. on Illinois Route 9 at the intersection with County Road 700E. State Troopers said one person was airlifted by medical helicopter to a local […]
FORD COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man dies after crashing homemade go-kart

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man driving a homemade go-kart has died after a crash involving a Chevrolet Equinox. The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police were called Tuesday to the intersection of County Road 1300 E and County Road 400 N. Police say 53-year-old James E. Trent was driving...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCIA

Semi truck carrying potatoes catches fire on I-74

UPDATE: Officers said there is still a significant backup in traffic. The right shoulder is clear. Eastbound traffic on I-74 is getting by on that right shoulder. Fire officials stated there were potatoes in the back of the truck. Drivers are still asked to be careful while traveling in the area and seek another route […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Truck hauling peanut butter catches fire

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Towing officials said a truck caught fire Wednesday while carrying 44,000 pounds of peanut butter. It happened on I-57 North near Rantoul. Feldkamp’s Towing service shared pictures of the scene. Charred jars of peanut butter could be seen scattered across the side of the road. Officials have not yet announced […]
RANTOUL, IL
WLFI.com

I-65 crash victim has been identified

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In a News 18 update, the identity of the person killed in the I-65 crash on Thursday has been revealed. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Jacqueline Jacques of Haiti. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Just after 2:30 p.m., Indiana State Police responded...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

State Police: Semi catches fire, traffic backs up

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a semi caught fire on I-57 North near Rantoul. In a news release, troopers stated it happened on the right shoulder of the road. The northbound lanes were temporarily closed so crews could battle the flames. The lane closure caused a traffic backup. Vehicles can get by […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

House fire breaks out early Friday

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Westville and area firefighters responded to an early-morning house fire Friday. It happened near Market and North State streets. Westville Fire Assistant Chief Mark Ames II said fire was coming through the roof prior to crews arriving. They were able to get the fire under control in around an hour. Those […]
WCIA

Boil order issued for all of Villa Grove

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – A boil water notice has been issued for the entire city of Villa Grove. City Administrator Jacqualine Athey sent a notice stating that a large water main break has occurred and crews were working to restore service. Residents should continue to boil their water before use by drinking or cooking. […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy