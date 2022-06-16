Man dies in Iroquois County go-kart crash

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 53-year-old man from Cissna Park was killed on Tuesday after his homemade go-kart collided with an SUV.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 1300E and 400N near Cissna Park. Sheriff’s deputies said James E. Trent was ejected from his go-kart in the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital by Cissna Park EMS, but later died. The driver of the SUV, 36-year-old Joel M. Kaeb, also of Cissna Park, was not hurt.

The Illinois State Police is assisting the Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies in investigating the crash.

