Click here to read the full article. PARIS – Armani Code, the men’s fragrance franchise launched 18 years ago, is getting a new face – Regé-Jean Page – a new look and a new perfume. The British actor will appear in the campaign, directed by Manu Cossu and shot by Damon Baker, which breaks in September.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney Flagship “Regé-Jean Page interprets and explores the nuances of a gentle, profound masculinity that is not ostentatious or showy,” Giorgio Armani said. “He authentically and spontaneously...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 29 MINUTES AGO