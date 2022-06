Are Budweiser and football as synonymous as we've been led to believe, or is it the three decades of Anheuser-Busch-sponsored Super Bowls ads talking? The parent company of the popular brew has held court as an official sponsor of the National Football League's main event since 1989, per Vine Pair, meaning it's footed the bill for some of your favorite Super Bowl commercials — including an iconic Snickers moment starring Betty White. The beer company's Super Bowl tenure may even be responsible for some of the phrases in our everyday lexicons; Vine Pair points to the 2000 Budweiser ad that canonized the unforgettable elocution of the word "whassup?!" for instance.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO