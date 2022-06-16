ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

The backside culture behind a Morningside Park race day

By Jun 16, 2022
subletteexaminer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE — Bob Johnson sits inside a barn with his back to a long row of horse stalls and his feet near the edge of a line drawn by the shade. With a bucket of spent horseshoes to one side, and a large bale of hay to the other, he soaks...

subletteexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigfoot99.com

GoFundMe page set up for Cpl. Seth Rasmuson’s wife, child

The photograph on the GoFundMe page for the young family of the Wyoming Marine killed last week during a training flight in California is telling. It shows Corporal Seth Rasmuson of Buffalo standing with the high school sweetheart he married. In Avery Rasmuson’s arms is their seven-month old baby. The family is standing in front of an MV-22B-Osprey.
BUFFALO, WY
Idaho State Journal

Five people from Wyoming including infant girl dead after semi rear-ends SUV

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Five people from Wyoming, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon. All five people who were killed were from Gillette,...
GILLETTE, WY
kotatv.com

Five people dead after car crash

(AP) - Five people from Wyoming, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a truck in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon. All five people who were killed were from Gillette, Wyoming and ranged in age from 3 months old to 51 years old. Two other vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. The truck driver wasn’t hurt, and no charges have been filed.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Kirven Appointed to Replace Judge Edelman

Buffalo’s Ben Kirven has been appointed by Governor Mark Gordon to replace Judge William J. Edelman as the Fourth District Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial District. According to a release from the governor’s office, the governor has appointed Ben Kirven to be a District Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial District serving Johnson County. Kirven’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge William J. Edelman, Fourth Judicial District (Johnson County) effective July 1, 2022.
BUFFALO, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Indiana State
Gillette, WY
Government
City
Evanston, WY
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Gillette, WY
Sports
City
Gillette, WY
State
Utah State
Local
Wyoming Sports
CBS Denver

Wyoming Family Killed In Crash On I-25 Identified, Range In Age From 51 Years To 3 Months Old

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. (credit: CBS) Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming. They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
WELD COUNTY, CO
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, June 17

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, June 16, W. Boxelder Rd, CCSO. An employee of Hertz Car Rental...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo EMS Gives JCRHCD Board Report on Damaged Ambulance

During his report to the Johnson County Rural Health Care District Board this week, Buffalo EMS Director Dave Harness gave details on an incident with one ambulance and a deer. Harness also reported that there were 84 calls in May. Seventeen were transfers: two to Billings; four to Casper; two...
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

Campbell County may allow community to use pool for free this summer

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Parks and Recreation Board may allow the community to use its pool for free at times while Gillette’s pool is under construction. The board approved a memorandum of understanding Thursday night at a special board meeting to provide free open swim use of the recreation center pool from at least 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day the pool is open from July 1 through Aug. 21 2022 and May 25 through Aug. 20 of 2023.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Horses#Horse Race#Race Track
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, June 16

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Child neglect, June 15, Boxelder Rd, GPD. Officers responded to the area of...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, June 17

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through June 11

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through June 11. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Gillette Family Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Missing Ukrainian Teen

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of a Ukrainian girl missing from Gillette is asking for the public’s help in locating their adopted daughter. Valeriia “Lera” Nudha, 15, left a note for parents Bethany and Nik Wight on Tuesday afternoon, saying that she had...
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
county17.com

City Council approves private use of 3rd Street Plaza

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Council has approved an application to close a public roadway for a private event, setting a precedent that could change how a downtown street is used moving forward. During their regular meeting on June 14, the council approved a request submitted by resident...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Cocaine, marijuana seized during drug bust on Elon Ave

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A woman with several fraudulent identities has been charged with two drug-related felonies after police seized multiple baggies of cocaine at her apartment on Elon Avenue yesterday. Ashley Barrera-Balino, 37, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of cocaine after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy