Asbury Park and Deptford hosted Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday as more events were planned around New Jersey over the weekend. Juneteenth was proclaimed a federal holiday just last year after President Joe Biden signed it into law. Juneteenth is the annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War. The day marks June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought news of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, and declared that all people held in slavery in the U.S. must be free.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO