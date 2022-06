-Watching fish fry up in a pan shouldn’t be as satisfying as it is in a new campaign for Australis Aquaculture, but it is. 60 seconds of watching a fish called Barramundi cook is at the center of a series of ads by agency Bray & Co, which is the agency of record for Australis Aquaculture, the company behind The Better Fish brand, providing approximately 90% of all Barramundi in the United States. There is no voice over and no soundtrack apart from the sound of sizzling, with the name of the brand only being revealed at the end.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO