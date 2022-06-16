ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Man, 18, charged with killing grandmother, police say

By Brent Clapper
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8de6_0gD6loH600

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Police in Warren County have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly killing his grandmother.

According to the Warren Police Department, 60-year-old Kelly Wadsworth was found dead outside of her home on Fourth Avenue on June 15.

Is it time to arm teachers in Pennsylvania?

She had been reported missing to the Warren Police Department back on June 14, and was last seen or spoken to by family and friends on June 9.

Police report that, after an investigation, 18-year-old Juston Moore was arrested on one count of criminal homicide. Moore is the victim’s grandson. He is currently in the Warren County Jail without bail.

A forensic examination determined the cause of death as asphyxiation, strangulation and blunt force trauma.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

No additional information was released in order to respect the privacy of the victim’s family.

The Warren Police Department was assisted by Pennsylvania State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County District Attorney’s Office, Warren County Coroner’s Office and the Erie County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 4

Related
wesb.com

Allegany Man Charged after Firearm Theft

An Allegany man was charged after the theft of a firearm Friday. New York State Police charged 58-year-old Clinton E. Finefrock with felony grand larceny and felony criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction. The charge stems from a firearm theft reported on May 30. Finefrock was issued...
ALLEGANY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Gerry Woman Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges in Silver Creek

A Gerry woman is facing drug and weapon charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apparent overdose Saturday afternoon in Silver Creek. Deputies responded to a vehicle on Jackson Street in the village shortly after 5:15 PM and found that one of the occupants, 36-year-old Amanda Sendall, was allegedly in possession of three separate controlled substances and a set of plastic stun gun knuckles. Sendall was charged with three counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was later released with tickets to appear in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
SILVER CREEK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Home Demolished after Destructive Fire that Hospitalized 3-Year-Old Boy

An east Erie home has been demolished after a destructive fire that hospitalized a three-year-old boy Saturday morning. The three year old rescued from the house is continuing to recover and has been transferred from Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh to Children's Hospital. The destruction was so extensive, and the roof...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
County
Warren County, PA
Warren County, PA
Crime & Safety
wesb.com

Salamanca Man Arrested on Warrant

A Salamanca man was arrested on a warrant after he was in custody after unwanted person call on Friday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Curtis W. Zolner on an arrest warrant issued out of the Town of Little Valley Court for promoting a prison contraband.
SALAMANCA, NY
YourErie

Warren County man gets 5 years for meth conspiracy

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Warren County man has been sentenced to 5 years for federal charges related to methamphetamine. Cody Tobias Greeley, 25, of Tidioute was sentenced to 60 months in jail on June 17. From about June 2018 through the end of February 2020, Greeley conspired with co-defendants to possess and distribute 500 grams or […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested After Car Chase

An Olean man was arrested after a car chase on Friday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Dillan M. Leavitt with multiple traffic violations after an attempted vehicle stop in Hinsdale that led into a pursuit that ended in Olean. Leavitt was issued an appearance ticket...
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Woman Arrested After Unwanted Person Complaint in Westfield

A Mayville woman is facing multiple charges following an altercation early Saturday at a residence in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Westfield Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at about 1:00 AM and located the suspect, 40-year-old Rachel Blanchard, hiding in the woods. Blanchard was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's Office for 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief. She was additionally charged with trespassing due to the incident. Blanchard was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she awaits centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
wtvbam.com

Four die in head on crash on Marshall Road in Girard Township

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A head on crash north of Coldwater on Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of four people. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 3:05 p.m. on Marshall Road just north of Bidwell Road in Girard Township. They say a small SUV...
COLDWATER, MI
wesb.com

Two Olean Men Arrested in Drug Traffic Stop

Two Olean men were arrested on drug charges after a Salamanca traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 41-year-old David J. Nickola and 48-year-old Fred C. Galbreath II with fourth and seventh degree possession of a controlled substance. Nickola was also charged with aggravated...
OLEAN, NY
YourErie

House fire on East 13th sends several victims to the hospital

Several people are in the hospital after a fire ripped through a house in Erie. Erie firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two hours and the investigation is underway. We were on the scene at East 13th Street during the fight and returned later on to check on the damage. Initial calls for this fire […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Serious Jefferson County ATV crash with child leads to charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An ATV crash that left a young boy in the hospital with serious injuries last year has a Westmoreland County man facing felony child endangerment charges, according to state police. Police report that after talking to a witness at the scene, Jeremy Miller, 32 crashed the ATV he was driving on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Tidioute Man Gets Jail Time for Role in Meth Trafficking Ring

A Tidioute man was sentenced to time behind bars for his role in a meth trafficking ring, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Cody Greeley, 25, was ordered to serve five years in jail for violating federal drug laws. Greeley conspired with his co-defendants to possess and distribute methamphetamine...
TIDIOUTE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Woman Charged In Late Night Burglary

JAMESTOWN – A 50-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges following a late night burglary in Jamestown. City of Jamestown Police responded to a reported residential burglary around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at 15 East 15th Street. Police determined that someone forced entry into the house, however following a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WTAJ

Coroner: One dead after Sunday morning fire in St. Marys

UPDATE: One person has died after a fire broke out at an apartment Sunday morning, according to the Elk County Coroner. Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio said that Timothy A. Beardsley died due to smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead at the scene by Elk County Chief Deputy Coroner Philip Hoh. Beardsley was the […]
SAINT MARYS, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy