We've been enjoying Verzuz for years at this point, and the series is switching things up for next week's event. Over the last few days, there have been rumors about the next Verzuz matchup being between Omarion and Mario, and today (June 17), the platform confirmed the gossip. There have been dozens of artists who have taken to the Verzuz stage from all facets of the culture, and next Thursday (June 23), viewers will be treated to "A Night of R&B" as the B2K frontman faces off against his veteran peer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO