Westmoreland group plans Juneteenth programs in 3 communities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Walkers hit the riverfront on the North Shore for the annual Tunch and Wolf Walk for the Homeless fundraiser benefitting the Light of Life Rescue Mission.This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event, which was created by legendary sportscaster and former Steeler, Tunch Ilkin, and fellow broadcast partner, Craig Wolfley.It's also the first year for the walk since Ilkin's death last year.Wolfley said the event was inspired by Ilkin's desire to give back."To Tunch, this was his idea, this was his vibe, this was his joy and desire. He wanted to serve Christ and serve the community and he put his favorite things together - walking and Light of Life Rescue Mission," Wolfley added.After the walk, participants got to chow down at a free cookout.All of the proceeds from the walk are going to Light of Life's fundraiser to relocate into a larger space across two buildings.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO