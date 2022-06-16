ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Westmoreland group plans Juneteenth programs in 3 communities

By Jeff Himler
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreensburg’s Unity in the Community group has added Jeannette as a third Westmoreland County venue for its second annual weekend of programs celebrating the Juneteenth holiday. The Celebrating Freedom events begin Friday in Greensburg, with speakers and activities scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Westmoreland County...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Family preserves history of Bethel Park’s Coverdale neighborhood

You’ve heard about all the owners of old homes and hostelries making the claim: George Washington slept here. Bethel Park resident Collin McCormick has a similar story, and a far more confirmable one, involving 13-year National Basketball Association player Armen Gilliam (1964-2011). “He lived in the same house I...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Corpus Christi festival in Tarentum brings back sawdust carpets

The Corpus Christi Celebration has been a Tarentum tradition since 1943, and the festival with colorful sawdust carpets returned Sunday after the pandemic caused a brief hiatus over the last two years. This year, hundreds participated in creating 17 religious artworks made out of dyed sawdust and laid out on...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lower Burrell residents urged to take survey on city parks

As part of a comprehensive plan for Lower Burrell’s parks, the city is asking residents to take an online survey on what facilities and activities they want to see in the city’s five parks. City parks include Braeview Fireman’s Park, Burrell Lake Park, Kotecki Memorial Park, Kinloch Fireman’s...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: LGBTQ+ students deserve same representation in Mt. Lebanon

The lawsuit filed by three Mt. Lebanon mothers is absolutely irresponsible, harmful and a waste of our taxpayer dollars (“Mt. Lebanon mothers sue school district, teacher over gender identity lessons,” June 9, TribLIVE). As taxpayers, we are angry our award- winning school district will have to fight this bigotry in court. Our LGBTQ+ community has every right to receive the same representation in our curriculum as their cisgendered peers from K-12.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Greensburg, PA
State
Texas State
City
Unity Township, PA
City
Jeannette, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
Westmoreland County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Greensburg, PA
Society
Greensburg, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Tunch and Wolf Walk for the Homeless fundraiser held on North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Walkers hit the riverfront on the North Shore for the annual Tunch and Wolf Walk for the Homeless fundraiser benefitting the Light of Life Rescue Mission.This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event, which was created by legendary sportscaster and former Steeler, Tunch Ilkin, and fellow broadcast partner, Craig Wolfley.It's also the first year for the walk since Ilkin's death last year.Wolfley said the event was inspired by Ilkin's desire to give back."To Tunch, this was his idea, this was his vibe, this was his joy and desire. He wanted to serve Christ and serve the community and he put his favorite things together - walking and Light of Life Rescue Mission," Wolfley added.After the walk, participants got to chow down at a free cookout.All of the proceeds from the walk are going to Light of Life's fundraiser to relocate into a larger space across two buildings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

BUSY WEEKEND CONTINUES FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Indiana County’s firefighters have been busy this weekend. After answering about a dozen calls Friday and early Saturday, Marion Center firefighters were dispatched last night for a brush fire along Dogwood Circle at Nastase Street, off Route 85 in Rayne Township. On their social media, the fire company shared...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Catholic Diocese of Greensburg stages first-ever car show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just in time for Father's Day: the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg held its first-ever car show.It started at noon today at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Greensburg.The event was free, and there were family-friendly activities, crafts for kids, and a Father's Day blessing.All the proceeds will go to help people in need, including those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 17-19

It’s Father’s Day weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh’s annual Juneteenth celebration is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Downtown from Point State Park to Market Square. It will feature a festival and more than 100 minority-owned vendors set up along Penn and Liberty Avenues. There will be dance performances and live music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Juneteenth#Black History#Localevent#Local Life#Westmoreland#Community#Union Army#Greensbur
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

50 years ago, Hurricane Agnes left indelible mark

Floods came with living in Freeport. “You just knew it was inevitable,” said Jim Scott, who grew up in a house on First Street with Buffalo Creek at one end and the Allegheny River at the other. “If you lived there, you took the chance of having to deal with it. If it came, you dealt with it. If you got lucky and it didn’t occur, you moved on until the next year.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Washington County's trails and parks are a quick getaway to the great outdoors

As our Southwestern Pennsylvania weather starts heating up, we can look forward to getting back to the great outdoors! Regardless of whether you’re always in nature or looking for a break from the city of Pittsburgh, you’ll find you’re always welcome at one of Washington County’s great outdoor spaces. Whether you like to walk, run, hike, bike or be out on the water, we’ve got a place for you to do it. Whatever your favorite outdoor activity is, our parks and trails are sure to have something for everyone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Scheduled AR-15 training class leads to protest in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — A gun training class in the North Hills sparked backlash. A few dozen protesters gathered Friday morning outside Midwest Shooting Center in McCandless. They said they were upset over a scheduled class about AR-15s.  The protestors said in light of what happened in Texas and New York, there is no place for assault rifles in the hands of civilians.  "These are weapons designed for the battlefield. They do not belong in communities. They are the weapon of choice for mass shootings, for attacks on police officers," CeaseFirePA Western PA Manager Josh Fleitman said.  For about an hour,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Apollo man wins top prize in fishing tournament for paralyzed veterans

An Apollo man was the winner in the 18th annual Team Bass Tournament for disabled veterans that was held recently on the Monongahela River near West Brownsville in Washington County. Veteran Mark Rosensteel of Apollo, president of the Keystone Paralyzed Veterans of America chapter, won the June 12 tournament with...
APOLLO, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Musser's will open new location in Delmont

As the summer growing season kicks into high gear, Larry Musser of Musser’s Farm Market in Penn Township is gearing up to boost his production to make produce available in more locations. A new Musser’s store will open this summer in the former Second Fiddle location on Route 66...
DELMONT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy