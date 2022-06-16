ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Wants Lots More Twitter Users

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

The goals Musk laid out at the all-hands town meeting with Twitter employees on June 16 were certainly ambitious.

The seemingly never-ending ups and downs of Elon Musk's attempt to buy Twitter added another wobble June 16.

Musk appeared via video call at a town hall with Twitter's employees to answer questions about his plans for the future of the company.

The world's richest man agreed to buy Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report for $44 billion in April, via what could become one of the market's largest-ever leveraged buyouts.

It has not been a simple process.

It all started when a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Musk was, as of March 2022, the largest shareholder in the company.

That position was later usurped by a private equity firm, but Musk's interest in Twitter was now openly acquisitive — and sure enough, he offered $44 billion for it in a deal that is now hugely overpriced based on both Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report and Twitter's current share prices.

At first, Twitter rejected the offer wholeheartedly and adopted a poison pill strategy in the hopes of warding off any hostile takeover.

That resistance lasted a scant week, however, with the social media platform quickly performing an about face and saying it was accepting Musk's offer — only to be met with a game of cat-and-mouse that has continued to today.

In particular, Musk has made an issue of how many Twitter accounts are really spam bots -- the company says less than 5%, Musk suspects a much higher percentage.

Now, it looks like Musk is laying down the law another way: By warning his potential Twitter employees ahead of time that the company will change significantly under his management.

Musk Wants 1 Billion Users, Hardly Any Remote Work

The goals Musk laid out at the all-hands town meeting on June 16 were certainly ambitious.

They included:

--Mushrooming Twitter's user base from 229 million daily active users to 1 billion users;

--Banning remote work for most employees;

Scroll to Continue

--Rolling out layoffs wherever he feels the company isn't "healthy";

--Ramping up advertising and subscription services so that Twitter actually starts making money.

He said he would also like to be sure that platform users can say anything they want, however "outrageous," as long as it falls within the parameters of free speech laws.

"Twitter needs to allow more space for people to say whatever they want, Musk said, as long as it doesn’t violate the law," Bloomberg reported.

Twitter Employees Need Time to Process

Musk's list of massive changes arrived just as his relationship with Twitter's current existing roster of employees is at its tensest.

For two months, workers at the company have fretted over everything from the tanking value of their stock options to whether or not Musk will overturn Twitter's fully-remote work model.

But beyond those issues, there always looms the biggest question: Will Musk allow former President Donald Trump back on to Twitter?

Trump was banned from Twitter after the fatal Jan. 6 insurrection he inspired in an attempt to overturn his election loss.

With midterm elections arriving soon and a presidential election less than two years away, the use of the platform as a bully pulpit again has concerned many Twitter employees who have spent years trying to make the forum a safer place for people to post.

That has included millions of dollars spent on "health" initiatives, to make sure users who are harassed, threatened or trolled have an avenue for relief via Twitter's own protocols.

With Trump back online, that work could eventually be unwound or even scrapped entirely.

Unfortunately for those particular teams, Musk did not address the Trump issue directly during the town hall — nor did he even say he was still interested in buying the company. He has previously said he would allow Trump back on, though Trump has claimed he wouldn't return.

The fact that nobody asked him if he was is a good indicator that for many in attendance, it is an answer they'd rather not know right now.

"If Musk had anything new to tell the world about his plans, he didn't choose to share it with his future employees, and rather than wooing them, he threw down a gauntlet: 'If someone is getting useful things done, great. if not, why are they at the company?'" Axios reported.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Bill Gates is Getting as Snarky as Elon Musk

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report co-founder Bill Gates is a classic nerdy software guy. He offers up earnest book recommendations, and tweets about climate change, and thank-you tweets to people like Warren Buffett who donate billions to Gates’ charitable foundation. The onetime richest man in the world...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces a Big Change (It's "Stinky")

Elon Musk likes to provoke. The billionaire is a professional provocateur who likes to shock, and to make people talk. His latest provocation will not fail to make people talk and undoubtedly provoke mockery from all sides. This is probably the desired effect. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
TheStreet

Elon Musk Targets TikTok

Elon Musk believes that the list of his enemies is too short. In any case, that's what he said on the microblogging site Twitter on June 4. It goes without saying that at the speed with which he launches attacks against his peers as well as against the rivals of his companies, this list will grow very quickly.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Evangelists Musk, Saylor and Winklevoss React to Crypto Crash

The crash of crypto, and more specifically Bitcoin, has given voice to critics of digital currencies. Besides the main argument that cryptocurrencies are a scam, detractors and skeptics are going after coin and token evangelists. Most often their attacks, numerous on social media, target the past statements of proponents of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheStreet

Stocks Slump on Recession Concerns, Tesla, Twitter, Revlon And McDonald's In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, June 16:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slump As Fed Hike Stokes Recession Fears. U.S. equity futures slumped lower Thursday, giving back all of yesterday's post Fed decision gains, as investors re-set prices on risk assets around the world in anticipation of faster near-term rate hikes and relentlessly high inflation.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

Undoubtedly, this is the wake-up call the cryptocurrency market needed. Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices? The next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Twitter
TheStreet

SpaceX to Its Employees: Elon Musk Is Untouchable

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, and the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report and SpaceX, to name a few of his titles, certainly has a reputation for making controversial statements. Sock Puppet and Karen. Some of his greatest hits, so to speak, include describing President Joe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

YouTube Tells TikTok To Eat Its Shorts

There’s a few truisms about teenagers and technology that every company needs to remember. Kids can often be very fickle, and if they sense that something isn’t cool anymore, or that it’s mainly a thing for grown-ups (gross) they’ll drop it like yesterday’s Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report subscription.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

SpaceX: Social Media Roast Free Speech Advocate Musk

Stifling free speech or a response to workplace bullying?. The SpaceX controversy spilled into social media as commenters posted their thoughts about SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO Elon Musk, which fired several employees for writing a letter blasting the world's richest man as “a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has an Original Project for His Money

Just over four months before the midterm elections, Elon Musk is already taking up a lot of space. He speaks on all topics, cold and hot. But he managed to do what none of his peers had dared recently: get involved in politics. Failing to stand for election himself, Musk has decided to become a kingmaker.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Walt Disney May Make a Huge Move Many Consumers Want

As a company, Disney is very generous when it comes to its streaming services ... to a point. Disney+ features “Star Wars” and Marvel-based shows that many fans consider on par, or even superior to, the films. It also has exclusive films like “Turning Red,” and if you’re just not sure if the latest Marvel or Star Wars film is worth paying $12 or more for, they’re usually in theaters 45 days later.
NFL
TheStreet

Apple Suffers a Major Setback

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report belongs to the ultra select club of companies worth more than $2 trillion. In fact, there are only two members in this exclusive club: the iPhone maker with a market capitalization of $2.129 trillion, and the oil giant Saudi Aramco with a valuation of $2.257 trillion.
TOWSON, MD
The Hollywood Reporter

Stars and ‘Squid Game’ Dominate YouTube’s 2022 Top Ads List

The most popular ads on YouTube over the past year looked a lot like the content world writ large: With celebrity-driven spots and premium long-form (for ads, anyway) content dominating the field. YouTube released its annual YouTube Ads Leaderboard on Monday, highlighting the 10 most popular commercial spots to stream on the service in the last year. The list was released in conjunction with the Cannes Lions Festival, which kicks off in Cannes, France this weekMore from The Hollywood ReporterYouTube Shorts, Taking Aim at TikTok, Hits 1.5B Monthly Viewers'Batman Unburied': Winston Duke, Hasan Minhaj to Lead Spotify Cannes Lions PanelGlobal Advertising...
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Diablo Immortal In-Game Payment Complaints Don't Matter

On June 2, longtime gaming publisher and fan favorite Activision Blizzard (ACTI) released its first mobile game themed on its "Diablo" franchise. After a long, tumultuous year involving more than a dozen lawsuits over sexual harassment, investor unhappiness about its upcoming sale to Microsoft, and complaints about CEO Bobby Kotick, the company was sorely in need of some good press -- especially in the wake of a first-quarter revenue decline of more than $500 million year over year.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
86K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy