Heavy rain, high winds lead to flash flooding and storm damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Low dewpoints and below average temperatures? Sunday will feature both of these and be quite a treat especially given our hot weather recently! Dew points are going to be in the 40s and 50s meaning we will not be dealing with any humidity today. As for the temperatures expect middle to upper 80s as we go into the afternoon. This will likely be the "coolest" day that we see all week as we expect another triple digit heatwave as we go into next week.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO