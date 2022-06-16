Heavy rain, high winds lead to flash flooding and storm damage in the Midlands

Effective: 2022-06-17 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Calhoun County in central South Carolina Central Lexington County in central South Carolina South central Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 634 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oak Grove, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Columbia, Lexington, West Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, Springdale, Red Bank, Oak Grove, St. Andrews, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Gaston, Arcadia Lakes, Riverbanks Zoo, SC State Farmer`s Market, Columbia Metro Airport, SC State Fair Grounds, West Columbia Riverwalk, Sandy Run and Five Points. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 52 and 63. Interstate 26 between mile markers 108 and 127. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 12. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
