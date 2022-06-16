ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Heavy rain, high winds lead to flash flooding and storm damage in the Midlands

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — A breakout of strong to severe weather triggered heavy rains and high winds, leading to flash flooding and some damage in areas. As of 9:30 PM there were almost 3 dozen storm reports. Most of the reports were of tree and wind damage. There were also reports of...

News19 WLTX

Nice Sunday weather before another heatwave next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Low dewpoints and below average temperatures? Sunday will feature both of these and be quite a treat especially given our hot weather recently! Dew points are going to be in the 40s and 50s meaning we will not be dealing with any humidity today. As for the temperatures expect middle to upper 80s as we go into the afternoon. This will likely be the "coolest" day that we see all week as we expect another triple digit heatwave as we go into next week.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Another heatwave expected this week in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After some refreshingly "normal" temperatures this weekend, the heat will be back in the forecast this week. Highs will be in the 90s to start off the week before 100s are once again possible towards the middle of the week with little relief in the form of rain.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Severe weather leave storm damage behind in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — After a line of severe weather made its way through the Midlands Thursday night, people in Camden spent Friday cleaning up around Lake Wateree. That included a large tree crushing a home and two cars, spilling out into nearby restaurant Dock 97's parking lot. Kershaw County's...
CAMDEN, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Newberry, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry; Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fairfield County in central South Carolina Northeastern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harbison State Forest, or near Irmo, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Winnsboro, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Fairfield County Airport, Monticello, Jenkinsville, Rion, Winnsboro Mills and US-176 and SC- 34 Crossroads. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Calhoun County in central South Carolina Central Lexington County in central South Carolina South central Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 634 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oak Grove, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Columbia, Lexington, West Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, Springdale, Red Bank, Oak Grove, St. Andrews, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Gaston, Arcadia Lakes, Riverbanks Zoo, SC State Farmer`s Market, Columbia Metro Airport, SC State Fair Grounds, West Columbia Riverwalk, Sandy Run and Five Points. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 52 and 63. Interstate 26 between mile markers 108 and 127. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 12. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Trees Fall on Shady Lane homes amid Supercell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 1500 block of Shady Lane in Columbia experienced severe damage from a supercell that hit the neighborhood on Thursday. Strong winds pushed age-old trees directly into homes leaving residents without power or shelter for weeks. “Everything was shaking. Trees were falling, knocking the power out....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Georgia earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -An earthquake in Georgia was felt Saturday morning in the Midlands. A magnitude 3.9 earthquake focused near Stillwell, Georgia was recorded by the United States Geological Survey at around 4 a.m. The early morning earthquake was felt as far away as Aiken and Orangeburg according to the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

What South Carolina county has the longest commute?

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Buckle up, we might be here a while. Most commutes in South Carolina last between 20 and 32 minutes, according to Census data, with those waits being longer in more rural communities. The data shows the median commute time for an area, which means that half of drivers will have […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Gas station reopens after damage from Midlands storm

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - The Midlands is still dealing with the aftermath of Thursday’s storm, including one local gas station. The damage was so severe at the Shell station on Greystone Boulevard, that the canopy broke and landed on top of a truck. Repair crews arrived at the scene...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Search continues for missing swimmer in Lake Murray

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources teams continued the search Sunday for a man missing since Friday. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was swimming with friends in the area of the Columbia Sailing Club on Shuler Rd. Friday. The others in the group realized he was missing and called for help.
COLUMBIA, SC
click orlando

3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Georgia

ORLANDO, Fla. – Georgians were awoken early Saturday morning by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake. Initially this quake was reported as a 4.5 magnitude earthquake from the United States Geological Survey. Moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter of the quake east of Stillmore. The earthquake was reportedly felt as...
GEORGIA STATE
WIS-TV

South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina family is asking for help to locate their loved ones’ remains after nearly 21 years. At the time of his disappearance, Sanders was a senior at the University of South Carolina. According to investigators, Sanders was last seen out with his former...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Sunday crash leaves one dead, another injured in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Troopers say a three-vehicle crash in Sumter County ended with one driver dead on Sunday while also injuring a passenger. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Patriot Parkway and St. Paul Church Road - a location just south of the Cherryvale community.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Sewer rates in some areas around Columbia could rise by 11%

COLUMBIA — The East Richland County Public Service District proposed an 11 percent increase to its sewage rates at a meeting on June 16, the first hike in five years. The proposed sewage rate increase would be smaller than other recent increases, 21 percent in 2011 and 17 percent in 2017, in the district serving the Spring Valley, Arcadia Lakes, Forest Acres, Decker Boulevard and Wildewood communities.
COLUMBIA, SC

