A giant tortoise chomps down on a veggie lunch. Not all turtles are tortoises, but all tortoises are turtles. Fuse/Getty Images. What a turtle prefers to eat, whether in the wild or as a pet, will depend on its age, size and species. The one thing that remains a constant is that, like humans, most turtles appreciate variety. Although they tend to be omnivorous, eating both plants and animals, each of the more than 300 species of turtles is known to have specific preferences for what they like to eat. Sounds kind of familiar, doesn't it?

ANIMALS ・ 26 DAYS AGO