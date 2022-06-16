ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, IL

Suburban homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint until cops arrive

By Andy Koval
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyNvD_0gD6kpwo00

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A suburban burglary suspect was held at gunpoint early Thursday morning by the homeowner until cops arrived, police said.

At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 25800 block of West Marquette Drive in Ingleside on the report of a home invasion.

When police arrived, they found James Rizzo, 34, being detained at gunpoint by the homeowner.

Police believe Rizzo vandalized the victim’s car and then was able to enter the home via the car’s garage door opener. Rizzo was detained by the victim in the master bedroom, police said.

He was charged with residential burglary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Woman shot in River North during possible robbery attempt overnight

A 21-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a car in River North overnight. Police are investigating statements from the car’s driver that the shooting happened during a robbery or carjacking attempt. At least two other hijackings or hijacking attempts were reported in River North and the Loop overnight.
COOK COUNTY, IL
goodwordnews.com

5 shot dead in parking lot in Douglas: Police – NBC Chicago

Five people were shot dead in a parking lot late Friday night in Douglas on the South Side. At around 11:45 p.m., the group was standing outside in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a suspect began shooting in their direction, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Ingleside, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo

A Marengo man was arrested after he allegedly shoved a concrete construction cylinder into a police officer, striking him in Marengo, court records show. Robert S. Castiglia, 57, of the 300 block of Dietz Street in Marengo, was charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. A criminal […] The post Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MARENGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man arrested in Montgomery shooting

An Aurora man is under arrest for a shooting that happened in Montgomery Saturday, June 11. Nineteen-year-old Gustavo Recendez, of Aurora, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested by Montgomery police on Tuesday. The Montgomery Police Department says an...
AURORA, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police report fatal traffic crash, seek witnesses

Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the fatal crash on Plainfield/Naperville Road are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit Division at (630) 305-5477. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Drive carefully. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
seehafernews.com

Racine Man Arrested Twice In Same Day For Trying To Break Into Home

Authorities say a Racine man was arrested twice in the same day for trying to break into a home. 29-year-old Trequan McGloran was arrested just after 4:00 a.m. last Sunday for the first time. A witness told officers McGlorn was drunk and angry. After he was arrested he posted bond...
WSPY NEWS

St. Thomas man and Rockford woman road rage gun arrest

Kane County Sheriff's Deputies received a regional dispatch reporting a road rage incident where the occupants of the vehicle pointed firearms at other motorists on I-90 on June 14. A detective who stopped stopped the car and smelled cannabis coming from the car and then proceeding the search the car....
KANE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy