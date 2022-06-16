ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Report: Washington Wizards exploring trade to acquire No. 4 pick from Sacramento Kings

By Jason Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1Oy1_0gD6kkmP00

The Washington Wizards will be in no position to select Purdue shooting guard Jaden Ivey with the No. 10 pick in the NBA draft, but they appear to be exploring another possibility involving the Kings.

Substack’s Quinton Mayo reported the Wizards are interested in acquiring the No. 4 pick from the Kings in order to draft Ivey, who is regarded as one of the top prospects in this year’s draft.

The Wizards have “spent a significant amount of time discussing possible trade packages to acquire the number four overall pick from Sacramento, Ivey’s assumed draft position, sources tell me,” Mayo wrote.

Ivey 20 is an explosive 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard who averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a sophomore at Purdue. Ivey shot 46% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range.

The Kings are widely projected to pick Ivey at No. 4, but there are questions about his fit in a backcourt that already features De’Aaron Fox. Fox and Ivey have overlapping skillsets with similar strengths and weaknesses. Washington would have to pay a hefty price to reach a deal with Sacramento, but the Wizards might have something the Kings want.

Last summer, Kings general manager Monte McNair nearly pulled off a trade that would have sent Buddy Hield to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package featuring forward Kyle Kuzma. That deal fell through when the Lakers suddenly pivoted, instead sending Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Wizards for Russell Westbrook.

Kuzma, 26, had a strong season for the Wizards, averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 66 games. He shot 45.2% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range. Kuzma is owed $13 million next season with a $13 million player option in 2023-24. He will likely decline the option to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Kuzma has good size and length at 6-9 and 221 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan. He would be a nice addition to Sacramento’s frontcourt alongside Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis, but the Wizards would have to offer much more to convince the Kings to part with the No. 4 pick.

The Wizards would certainly give up the rights to the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft along with future draft compensation or other young players such as Rui Hachimura or Deni Avdija, but that still might not be enough for Sacramento.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Draymond Green's Main Squeeze Is a Former Reality Television Star

It’s been a long road for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors. The fan-favorite NBA franchise previously won three NBA titles in 2015, 2017, and 2018. For many sports fans, the chances of Golden State securing another win was up in the air due to all the team has gone through — from various injuries to trades. However, Draymond and his team were able to establish that they are the best after winning the NBA Finals on June 16, 2022, against the Boston Celtics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, DC
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Kevin Durant Tweets For First Time After Warriors NBA Title

Immediately after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals on Thursday night, fans started tweeting about Kevin Durant. The Warriors won the NBA Finals twice with Durant before he left for the Brooklyn Nets. Eventually, the Warriors replaced Durant with Andrew Wiggins, who performed very well against the Boston Celtics.
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension

Andrew Wiggins did not only win the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors this season, but he also pocketed a cool $31.2 million in salary. He’s set for an even bigger payday in 2022-23, with his current deal set at $33.6 million for the upcoming season. Wiggins, however, will be entering the final year […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Kings#Nba Draft#Basketball#Sports#The Washington Wizards#Purdue#Nba#The Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
De'aaron Fox
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

11K+
Followers
767
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy