The pinnacle of the British summer is upon us again with the 2022 edition of Wimbledon.Here, the PA news agency picks out five talking points ahead of this year’s tournament.Emma’s homecomingWe look forward to seeing @emmaraducanu back soon after she's forced to pull out of the #RothesayClassic Birmingham— LTA (@the_LTA) June 8, 2022Things will be a little bit different for Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon this year. It was 12 months ago that Raducanu stole the hearts of the nation with her historic run to the second week in what was her debut grand slam.The teenager, fresh from completing her A-Levels,...

TENNIS ・ 1 HOUR AGO