The Naval Brief: Weapons for Ukraine; Saving littoral ships; Censure letters; and more...

By Caitlin M. Kenney
Defense One
 4 days ago

Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. The U.S. will be sending Ukraine more weapons as part of a new $1 billion security package, to include a future truck-launched variant of the Harpoon anti-ship missile system, Defense One reports. The...

Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
Defense One

A Drink for Jakko

Useful Fiction is a new approach to sharing research and analysis through using the oldest communications technology of all: story. Sometimes called FICINT or Fictional Intelligence, it fuses real data and insight with narrative scenarios. The goal is not to replace the white paper or journal article, but to provide a new means to share insights, in a form that audiences are more likely to read, but also more likely to act upon. If science fiction and technothrillers are like a milkshake, and strategy papers and trend reports are like vitamins or kale, think of useful fiction as the equivalent to a breakfast smoothie for policymakers that blends education and entertainment with a purpose. This essay was produced through an initiative undertaken with the U.S. Air Force's “Blue Horizons” futures team.—P.W. Singer and August Cole.
#Us Navy#Ukraine#U S Navy Ships#U S Naval#Defense One#Pentagon#European#Usni News#The House Armed Services#Ticonderoga#Marine Corps
The Associated Press

Tribal leaders and feds reestablish Bears Ears Commission

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal officials and tribal nations have formally reestablished a commission to oversee land management decisions at a national monument in Utah — among the first such joint governance agreements signed by Native Americans and U.S. officials. Leaders from agencies including the Bureau of...
