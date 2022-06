Not everything remains unclear in the escalating war between the PGA Tour and its Saudi-funded rival, LIV Golf. We know, for example, that moral arguments are meaningless to the amoral, that calls for loyalty are futile if directed to the disloyal, that appeals to a greater good are worthless to the selfish, and that emotional pleas are ineffective to the indifferent, even from families of those killed on September 11th.

