Santa Cruz Warriors to host NBA Finals game 6 watch party

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz Warriors are holding a watch party for game 6 of the NBA Finals starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Warriors hope to take home their fourth championship in seven years tonight. They face the Boston Celtics in Boston, and tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.

The watch party will be held at 711 Pacific Avenue in Santa Cruz.

