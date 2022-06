MOREHEAD CITY — Mercenaria captured the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on Saturday as the “all clear” came in over the radio. There was no late-stage drama or last-day blue marlin from the fleet of 162 boats that went offshore to threaten the leaderboard. Instead, the 72-foot Viking from Cherrystone, Va., celebrated privately as its 572.6-pound blue marlin reeled in on Monday outlasted a field of 266 boats and eight blue marlins brought in all week.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO