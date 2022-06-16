ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Torrington gallery announces three new shows

By Staff reports
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORRINGTON — Five Points Gallery, 33 Main St., Torrington, presents three new exhibitions, opening from 6-8 p.m. June 24 with a reception and a chance to meet the artists. Kasey Ramirez’s exhibition in the East Gallery, Red Sky in Morning, features large powerful charcoal drawings and prints. The TDP Gallery showcases...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Photos: Danbury celebrates Juneteenth with family event

DANBURY — The city honored the abolition of slavery in the United States with an afternoon of family-friendly activities on Sunday. Danbury’s Juneteenth celebration held from noon to 5 p.m. at Western Connecticut State University featured speeches, food trucks, African drumming and various other musical performances — all under the theme “Honoring our Heritage: Forging the Future.”
DANBURY, CT
fox61.com

Fans fill XFINITY Theatre for Dave Matthews' 49th CT concert

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dave Matthews Band fans filled the XFINITY Theater in Hartford Saturday to watch the rock band perform. "It’s just like going back to the love that he gives to everybody and how we’re just one big community and how he gives that to all of us," said Emily Ossa of Westbrook. "This is actually my seventh concert in four years so I'm looking forward to it."
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art World#Public Art#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Torrington#Main St Torrington
FOX 61

Fireworks light up Connecticut for summer 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the 4th of July approaching, many towns and cities in Connecticut are putting together firework celebrations. Here is a ongoing list of fireworks happening in Connecticut and beyond. Agawam, Mass. The fireworks in Agawam will be held on Saturday July 2 - July 4 at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

A CT law requires racial balance in public schools. Why are some suburban districts segregated anyway?

On a Wednesday night in early May, officials from the Fairfield school district appeared before the State Board of Education to explain why McKinley Elementary School was out of compliance with the state’s racial balance law for the 15th time in 16 years, with a student body that was 56 percent minority in a district that was nearly three-quarters white.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WUPE

Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
NewsTimes

Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito tests positive for COVID-19

DANBURY — Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito said he tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest Connecticut official to fall ill from the virus this spring. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Esposito said he took an at-home COVID-19 test after feeling “under the weather.” The positive result came on the morning of the first-term mayor’s 200th day in office.
i95 ROCK

Cottontail Rabbits are Thriving in Connecticut

Have you noticed that there are a hell of a lot of rabbits around Western Connecticut lately? We have a cute one living outside our place in Torrington, and there's a family living behind the radio station here in Brookfield. I originally wanted to call this article 'Rabbits are &*#@ing...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Milford man defies odds after accident with 24-hour run

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man finished a 24-hour run on the Beaver Brook Trail. Simon Edgett, a high school English teacher in New Haven, was hit by a truck in 2019 and was told he would never walk again. However, he defied odds and actually runs everyday. Edgett embarked on this full day […]
MILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Summer is almost here: It’s time for ticks

After contracting Lyme disease from a tick bite and enduring ongoing symptoms, Tolland resident Bree Jackopsic says she takes extra precautions to prevent further bites as a rare but fatal tick-borne virus has emerged in Connecticut, leading to one death so far this year. Jackopsic, 42, said she isn’t exactly...
CONNECTICUT STATE
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022. After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with the coming of spring and the seeming attrition of the pandemic, we’ve seen the return of a full and diverse slate of local happenings in and around Amherst and our weekly dispatch is starting to be overwhelmed by stories about upcoming events. Moving forward, we intend to run a handful of stories/annoucements each week featuring a handful of upcoming events that might be of special interest or offer unique opportunities. We will list other events here, in the What’s Happening in Amherst? column which you’ll be able to find at the end of the “events section”. In this weekly column we’d like to offer a comprehensive weekly calendar of things to do around the Valley but we just don’t have the wherewithal to pull that off. So our events listing will be eclectic. But readers can count on finding an interesting list of things to do with an emphasis on the progressive.
AMHERST, MA
WTNH

How a Hartford trash facility closing could impact your daily life

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In less than a month, the trash you’re throwing away may no longer be staying in Connecticut. MIRA’s Hartford waste facility is set to close in July. For over 30 years, one-third of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. “Put it at the end […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy