The average size of homes in the United States has grown considerably during the last few decades, peaking at a record 2,687 square feet back in 2015. Not surprisingly, all that space requires a lot of energy to heat and cool—and often, a lot of those spaces, like formal dining rooms, go unused, not to mention all that embodied carbon that goes into building those wasted spaces.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO