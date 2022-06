HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Elizabeth Ross, executive director of Hendersonville’s Interfaith Assistance Ministry, said she is worried. In the past several months, she has seen a record numbers of families and individuals reaching out for help with gas vouchers, groceries, utilities and funds to help cover rent. She said the nonprofit, which relies mostly on private donations, is seeing record numbers of requests.

