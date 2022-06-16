ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

All Black woman WWII unit honored with Congressional Gold Medal

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmfCH_0gD6i6p800
All Black woman WWII unit honored with Congressional Gold Medal. Courtesy: Brenda Partridge-Brown.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, the 6888th Central Post Directory Battalion was recognized with a Congressional Gold Medal of Honor celebration at Arlington National Cemetery.

The 6888th Central Post Directory Battalion was the only exclusively Black female unit sent overseas during the war.

“Everything was against them. You know, the world was kind of looking at them in a different window, like the Tuskegee Airmen, but they prove themselves worthy,” said Brenda Partridge-Brown, her daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7iIr_0gD6i6p800
All Black woman WWII unit honored with Congressional Gold Medal. Courtesy: Brenda Partridge-Brown.

One of those members was Willie Bell Irvin Partridge, a Georgia native.

>>>MORE: Biden signs bill, renames Owasso post office after fallen airman.

Partridge was the daughter of sharecroppers and she enlisted in the Army in 1944 for a new opportunity outside of the Jim Crow South

“To see the knowledge that these women had, and the love for this country, even though they weren’t treated the way they thought they should have been treated,” said her daughter, Gail Partridge Green. “I’m honored. I’m so proud to say I am the daughter of a vet from World War II.”

The mission of the 6888th was solving the mail and morale problem. They sorted through mountains of backlogged mail and often in poor working conditions, but they did it in record time.

Their service helped to uplift the American soldiers whose only connection to their families back home was through handwritten letters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDGrE_0gD6i6p800
All Black woman WWII unit honored with Congressional Gold Medal. Courtesy: Brenda Partridge-Brown.

Now 6888th Central Post Directory Battalion is receiving the highest recognition for their service, a Congressional Gold Medal of Honor.

“We see their legacy in the people, including many veterans and currently active duty, whose commitment to this country ties directly to the great work of the 6888s,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

A story of heroism that continues to inspire Partridge’s own family.

“I never knew my mother served with the 6888th battalion until years later,” said Brenda Partridge-Brown, her daughter.

Today, only six of the 855 members of the 6888th Central Post Directory Battalion are alive - ranging from 98 to 102 years young.

Three of their unit never made it home and they remain in Normandy, their final resting place.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pickleball Court ready for play in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Pickleball Court at Kaufman Park is ready for play, the city of Tahlequah announced. The city said they repurposed a basketball court that wasn’t being used in the park into two courts. Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Washington State
City
Washington, OK
City
Owasso, OK
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa, OK
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

North Tulsa BMX mentorship program

A new mentorship program is being launched to help kids learn about the history of north Tulsa and Greenwood – while also finding out what it takes to be a BMX Champion. The program’s called R.I.S.E., which stands for resiliency, inclusion, social awareness and education. The hope to...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee “Remember the Removal” cyclists return to Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Applause and plenty of hugs welcomed home the five Cherokee woman who too on a 950 miles ride following along part of the Trail of Tears. The Remember the Removal Bike Ride spans along the northern route of the Trail of Tears, beginning in New Echota, Georgia, former capital of the Cherokee Nation, and ending June 17 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the modern-day capital of the Cherokee Nation.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Mcdonough
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Nonprofit installs free AC units

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who don’t have air conditioning. The Tulsa Weather Coalition is giving and installing AC units for free to Tulsa County residents who are eligible. With soaring temperatures, having air conditioning is even more important. “Imagine living right now at...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Several streets in Jenks undergoing maintenance starting June 20

TULSA, Okla. — Beginning Monday, June 20th the city of Jenks will begin restriping streets in the following locations:. During the maintenance, various lanes will have closures and flaggers will be stationed out to help with traffic, the city said. At least one lane of traffic in each direction will be open at all times during the work.
JENKS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional Gold Medal#All Black#Racism#The Jim Crow South#American
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Photo of Claremore Lake alligator released

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released a photo of an alligator found in Claremore Lake in May. The 9-foot 6-inch alligator was found in the lake, after receiving reports from people who saw it. It was euthanized. While many were upset over the euthanizing...
CLAREMORE, OK
city-sentinel.com

Democratic LOFT (Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency) Members Respond to DOC Report

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Representatives Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, and Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, released statements this week responding to findings in a Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) operational assessment of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. In her comments, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Rep. Munson said:. “I am encouraged...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Get Real Ministries: Jesus Burger Saturday

You are invited to get your fill of food and the love of Jesus Christ on Saturday night at 6pm the Jesus Burger event at Get Real Ministries. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited the public to join them for the monthly Jesus Burger event each third Saturday of the month at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville, OK.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Z94

Three Terrifying Oklahoma Haunted Historical Sites You Can Visit If You Dare!

These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2022 Okmulgee Pecan Festival

OKMULGEE, Okla. — This year’s Okmulgee Pecan Festival featured carnival rides, music and of course pecans in every shape and form. OSUU culinary students made the brittle for the Okmulgee Chamber of Commerce, but extreme weather conditions shortened last year’s growing season. So, the main ingredient, pecans,...
OKMULGEE, OK
moreclaremore.com

Hillcrest Names New CEO

Hillcrest HealthCare System names Jason Jones CEO of Hillcrest Hospital Claremore and Hillcrest Hospital Pryor. Hillcrest Hospital Claremore CEO Dave Chaussard to retire after three decades, leaving a legacy of community service and a commitment to outstanding care. Jason Jones has been named chief executive officer of Hillcrest Hospital Claremore...
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
66K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy