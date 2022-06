SALT LAKE CITY — This week just so happens to be monsoon awareness week for the National Weather Service. It's a week meteorologists use to remind people of how beneficial rains from summer monsoonal storms — prominent in the Southwest — can also result in dangerous situations, including flash, areal or river flooding in slot canyons and in communities. Utahns experienced plenty of this last year when the traditional monsoons returned, resulting in millions of dollars of damage throughout the state.

