Golden Harvest and YMCA partner to feed families

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – A partnership between the YMCA and Golden Harvest is helping to provide hundreds of meals for families in need.

With inflation and grocery prices rising, Golden Harvest and YMCA leaders said they’re seeing an increased need in the community.

Extending the food pantry hours until 7 p.m. at YMCA locations will give more working families an opportunity to access food when other local food pantries are closed.

“We’re really seeing that need increase and especially those people who are working and living paycheck to paycheck and so programs like this are really needed more than ever right now,” Golden Harvest President and CEO Amy Breittman said.

“That need will only continue to grow. We’re prepared for it. This partnership gets us in a good place to continue to grow as the need dictates. We just look forward to being able to bridge that gap,” YMCA President and CEO Danny McConnell said.

Food pantries at all local YMCA locations are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bags of shelf-stable groceries will be available to all adults, seniors, children, and families regardless of YMCA membership.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.