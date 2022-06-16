ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Golden Harvest and YMCA partner to feed families

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOvzi_0gD6hZ7v00

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – A partnership between the YMCA and Golden Harvest is helping to provide hundreds of meals for families in need.

With inflation and grocery prices rising, Golden Harvest and YMCA leaders said they’re seeing an increased need in the community.

Extending the food pantry hours until 7 p.m. at YMCA locations will give more working families an opportunity to access food when other local food pantries are closed.

Suspect wanted for deadly shooting at Captain D’s in Augusta

“We’re really seeing that need increase and especially those people who are working and living paycheck to paycheck and so programs like this are really needed more than ever right now,” Golden Harvest President and CEO Amy Breittman said.

“That need will only continue to grow. We’re prepared for it. This partnership gets us in a good place to continue to grow as the need dictates. We just look forward to being able to bridge that gap,” YMCA President and CEO Danny McConnell said.

Food pantries at all local YMCA locations are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bags of shelf-stable groceries will be available to all adults, seniors, children, and families regardless of YMCA membership.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
Aiken Standard

Summer meals program available in Aiken County

The Aiken County Public School District is serving free breakfast and lunch at six different schools throughout the county this summer. The meals are provided by the USDA Seamless Summer Program, which allows for children under 18 to receive meals. The program is open Monday through Thursday until Aug. 4,...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Columbia County continues expanding with fun family events

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County continues to be one of the top growing areas nationwide. With all the growth, county leaders are making sure families have plenty of places to have fun. Janet Wheatley has lived in Columbia County almost all her life, and in the past year and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
The Post and Courier

Local boutique to open fourth location in Village at Riverwatch shopping center

A local women’s boutique will be the newest addition to the Village at Riverwatch Shopping Center. My Story Augusta, selling a variety of trendy women’s fashion clothes, accessories and gifts, will be opening its fourth location in the CSRA. They broke ground on the new store location on May 10, 2022 and anticipate opening at the end of the year.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local organizations helping the homeless during heat wave

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures have been soaring past 100 degrees to their highest level this year. Those hit the hardest by the heat are the homeless. Despite the heatwave, two local organizations are making sure Augusta’s homeless population is staying cool. Compass for Hope provides food and toiletries...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Augusta, GA
Sports
Aiken Standard

Cost of meals going up at Aiken County schools

School meal prices will see an increase of 25 cents for the 2022-23 school year. The Aiken County Board of Education approved the increase during its meeting on June 14. According to agenda notes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture states schools are required to charge students a price for paid meals that is "equal to the difference between free meal reimbursement and paid meal reimbursement."
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

YMCA leaders stress importance of water safety during summer months

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Splashing into summer — its what many kids are doing to cool off as temperatures continue to rise. However, as pools become more crowded — drowning becomes a greater concern. ” It takes seconds for a child to slip under the water and not be able to resurface,” YMCA Training […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Local VA Medical Center Observes Pride Month

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta is celebrating the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community, including the LGBTQ+ Veteran patients under their care. Dr. Jennifer Merrifield, Charlie Norwood VA clinical psychologist and LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator said, “We want CSRA Veterans to know our doors are open to all Veterans. We want them to talk about all aspects of their lives with their provider, and that includes their sexual orientation and gender identities, so we can offer individualized, compassionate care to every Veteran.”
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta celebrates Juneteenth 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Juneteenth celebrations return to Augusta– beginning with events all weekend long.   The Augusta Museum of History returns with their celebration Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.  “We have a variety of things that we’re doing. So, essentially it’s a Juneteenth celebration of the legacy and the achievements of African-Americans and our focus […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Food Pantries#Golden Harvest#Charity#Ga#Captain D#Nexstar Media Inc
US News and World Report

Dog Waiting for Adoption in Aiken Get Yard to Run In

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Employees and boosters of the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare celebrated completion of a major project June 15, with the opening of Paws ’n Play Recreation Yard. The project, orchestrated by fundraising leader MaryAnn Wennemer, led to creation of a grassy, fenced-in, paw-friendly...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Augusta Museum of History to hold Juneteenth event

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Museum of History (AMH) in partnership with Westobou and the Jessye Norman School of the Arts is excited to host its Annual Juneteenth Celebration. It takes place June 18th at AMH located at 560 Reynold Street from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. There will be a variety of activities exploring […]
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Drexel Clark of Augusta Technical College, Culinary Arts Program

Department Head of the Culinary Arts Program at Augusta Technical College talks about the Culinary Arts Program and what students can expect to learn once enrolled. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxg.com

New recycling facility breaks ground in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Aurubis, a multi-medal recycling plant, broke ground on its new facility in Augusta on Friday. This as the German-based company is set to make the biggest international investment in the state of Georgia. The company says they hope to open its doors at the Augusta Corporate...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Juneteenth celebration to be held Saturday in Aiken

The 2022 Juneteenth celebration in Aiken will take place Saturday at Founders Park on the grounds of the Center for African American History, Art and Culture. The event is from noon to 3 p.m. with performances occurring throughout the afternoon. Beginning at noon will be a talk about the importance...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Columbia County developers plan community for retirees

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Developers hope to build a new retirement community in Columbia County. This plan calls for 107 acres of land by Old Pearre Place and Clanton Road to be rezoned to create what Columbia County Planning calls the first of its kind, exclusively for those over 55.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

SPCA Albrecht Center's new recreation yard lets dogs be dogs

Employees and boosters of the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare celebrated completion of a major project June 15, with the opening of Paws 'n Play Recreation Yard. The project, orchestrated by fundraising leader MaryAnn Wennemer, led to creation of a grassy, fenced-in, paw-friendly area where dogs at the center can run, sniff, relax and improve their suitability for adoption.
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Harlem Family Reels In A Catch Of A Lifetime On Vacation

When Thomas and Courtney Yonce make a bucket list, they make it count. The Harlem, Ga couple had listed blue marlin fishing in Hawaii as number one on the list several years ago. Unfortunately, covid cancellations spoiled that dream, until this year. The wait paid off, and paid off big....
HARLEM, GA
WJBF

Augusta Black Restaurant Week 2022

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Augusta Black Restaurant Week is here and for some, food means community— a time where owners and chefs showcase the different cuisines they have to offer their community.  “I’ve been in Augusta, probably about 20 years, and this is the best place ever– I swear,” Dawn Brown said. New and old black-owned […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“Pimento Cheese” fall to Charleston

The Augusta GreenJackets (34-28), playing their annual weekend as the Augusta Pimento Cheese, lost their second consecutive game to the Charleston RiverDogs (34-28) as they fell to their south division rivals 6-3 on Saturday night.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy