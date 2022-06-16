ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

COVID-19 cases spike in Florida; JSO; Sickle Cell Awareness Day; Sip and Stroll

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases in Florida are increasing once again. The state is averaging more than 10,000 new cases daily. Florida also is the only state in the union not to preorder the long-awaited COVID vaccines for children...

K945

Body of City Marshal Caldwell Recovered in Florida

The City Marshal's office released a statement Saturday morning reporting the body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., 55, has been recovered off the Florida coast. Caldwell's body was discovered by a kayaker in the Gulf of Mexico. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Caldwell fell off...
CBS Miami

Florida tops 74,000 COVID-19 weekly cases

TALLAHASSEE  - Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10 through Thursday, slightly lower than the 74,401 reported cases the previous week. Those numbers are the highest totals during the past 10 weeks. For example, the state had 15,604 reported cases during the week that started April 8 and 20,784 cases the following week, according to the Department of Health data. The numbers of cases have increased as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. The report Friday also showed that at least 75,096 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since early 2020.
News4Jax.com

2 men shot when large fight involving women escalates into gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of shooting two other men on Sunday afternoon during a street fight just north of downtown. JSO said witnesses told them it started around 2:30 p.m. when multiple females began arguing and fighting in the...
News4Jax.com

Newly reported COVID cases in Florida appear to be plateauing

Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10...
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.12.22

Winner of the week? That's easy — Miami will host the World Cup. We know what Ron DeSantis, Florida’s buckaroo Governor, thinks about efforts by federal health agencies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Two words: Nanny State. Mask mandates? Nope. Vaccine mandates? Nope. Lockdowns? Oh, pul-eeze!. But...
News4Jax.com

Face masks mandated for 5,500+ personnel at NAS Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While Naval Air Station Jacksonville has not changed its policy on face masks base-wide, thousands of personnel in the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast are now required to wear the protective equipment in indoor settings. According to NAS Jacksonville public affairs representative Kaylee Larocque, “NAS Jax Commanding...
11Alive

Georgia investigators looking for man with 'Florida Boy' tattoo

ATLANTA — Georgia investigators are looking for a man with a tattoo that reads "Florida Boy." The Georgia Attorney General's Office took to social media on Friday, hoping someone could locate the man. Their office released a sketch of an exposed chest, with "Florida Boy" written in western font and an alligator drawn between the two words.
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Immigration Enforcement’ law

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Friday at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he said contained a set of continuing steps meant to “keep illegals out of the state of Florida.”. “People will say, ‘Well, let Texas worry about that...
