JPD: Jasper woman charged with neglect
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Jasper woman has been arrested and charged following a child abuse accusation.
The Jasper Police Department (JPD) says it received a call about possible child abuse on June 16 around 3:30 a.m. at a local hospital. JPD says after a thorough investigation, it was determined that Kimberly Rust, 52, neglected a dependent that resulted in bodily injury.
Police say Rust was booked into the Dubois County Security Center without incident.
