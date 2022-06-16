ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

JPD: Jasper woman charged with neglect

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ceks8_0gD6hIMo00

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Jasper woman has been arrested and charged following a child abuse accusation.

The Jasper Police Department (JPD) says it received a call about possible child abuse on June 16 around 3:30 a.m. at a local hospital. JPD says after a thorough investigation, it was determined that Kimberly Rust, 52, neglected a dependent that resulted in bodily injury.

No bond set for man arrested for child sex crimes

Police say Rust was booked into the Dubois County Security Center without incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
14news.com

HCSO: Investigating after 1 hospitalized with gunshot wound

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Marina Pointe for a shots fired call early Sunday morning. According to a press release, HCSO was requested by the Evansville Police Department who had initially responded to the call, and determined it to be on the Kentucky side of Marina.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

One injured as shots fired at Marina Pointe

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a shots fired call at the Marina Pointe area at the request of the Evansville Police Department in the early hours of June 19. When HCSO arrived on the scene, officers determined the shots came from the Kentucky side of the Marina. When […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Suspects caught on tape breaking into cars in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in recent break-ins. Police say on June 6 around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to Embry’s Towing and Auto Repair in reference to multiple vehicles being broken into. Police believe the two suspects caught on camera were the […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man assaulted by hatchet; suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was assaulted with a hatchet according to Evansville police. Police were dispatched on June 17 about 2:50 p.m. to find the victim needing medical assistance. The suspect, 36 year-old Danny Joe Steward II, arrived on the scene while police was providing medical assistance to the victim according to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Jpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
14news.com

EPD: Man shot while taking out the trash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a shooting. They say a man in his late 20s showed up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound around midnight Saturday morning. Officers say he told them he was taking out the trash in the 1100 block of Edgar Street...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juvenile shows up at fire department after being shot

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after arriving at the Owensboro Fire Department with a gunshot wound. The Owensboro Police Department says officers responded to a firearm discharge call around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Poplar Street and West 5th Street. As officers were responding, police say a […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Driver leaves scene after crashing car against pole

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a driver that left a scene of a car crash. Officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on June 18 about 1:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Covert Ave. Officers arrived on the scene to find Evansville Fire Department and American […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Banner stolen from Jasper water tower; police ask for help

***UPDATE*** Jasper police said they have resolved the matter and thanks the public for their assistance. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper police (JPD) are looking for a black GMC 4-door truck and two males in connection with a banner being stolen from the Jasper Water Tower. The banner says, “Dubois County Pride in the Park.” […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Princeton man

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared in response to a report of a missing Princeton man. The Princeton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 68-year-old Roy Ralston. Indiana State Police says that Ralston was last seen on Thursday driving a black 2010 Ford F-150...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police investigating car crash and shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a shots fired call from Thursday night and car accident. Police say shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night officers were called to the 1700 block of Governor Street for reports of shots fired. Officers were told there was a car accident in that area and juveniles jumped out […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jury returns verdict in Daviess Co. double murder trial

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A jury has found Chase Simmons guilty of two counts of murder and one count of assault. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel tells us the jury was given the case around 11 a.m. Friday. He says they returned the guilty verdicts around 12:30 a.m. Saturday....
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Barn fire damages house in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Fast work from first responders saved a house from burning down in Posey County over the weekend. The Marrs Township Volunteer Fire Department says members were dispatched Sunday afternoon to a barn fire with extension to a house on Carson School Road. The fire department posted about the fire hours […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville loses a retired K9 officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc. (SIPCA) says it is saddened to announce the passing of one of its retired K9 Officers, Evansville Police Department K9 Qaos, pronounced “chaos.” SIPCA says K9 Qaos was a force to be reckoned with. SIPCA says K9 Qaos hit the streets in 2012 and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

40-year-old Johnny Mayhorn of Washington was arrested Thursday by WPD and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Intimidation, and Battery on a Public Safety Official Engaged in Official Duty. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $5,000 bond. 50-year-old Michael Thomas of Washington was arrested Thursday by...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy