POTUS

Eastman sought White House pardon after Jan. 6

By Andrew Solender
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. John Eastman, the conservative legal scholar and ex-lawyer for former President Trump who championed the theory along with Trump that the vice president could unilaterally reject electors, sought a presidential pardon in the aftermath of Jan. 6. Why it matters: The revelation came out in a hearing of...

www.axios.com

Comments / 3

Ultimate one ⚓
3d ago

The efforts of a Coup, looking for a legal theory? Meaning they were looking for any means possible to overthrow the election, in hopes it would stick. They tried to "SPIN DOCTOR" the Constitution, with a theory, it failed. Then they go and seek absolution for their attempted crime on America. Well, we got lucky, that Trump didn't give any of them a pardon. Or himself one also.

Reply(1)
6
