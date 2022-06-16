Mel Trotter Ministries CEO receives National Award

Mel Trotter Ministries President and CEO Dennis Van Kampen has been awarded the 2022 Nehemiah Award. Van Kampen received the award on June 3 at the Citygate Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

The award is given to one of the over 300 member organizations in the National Citygate Network. It recognizes those who have made extraordinary efforts to address what is broken in their city, and restore its property and people. The National Citygate Network is the oldest and largest group of independent, faith-based crisis shelters and life-transformation centers in North America.

Van Kampen joined Mel Trotter Ministries in 2012. He has been the president and CEO since 2015.

“We are honored to be a part of the Citygate family,” said Tonja Moyer, Board Chair of Mel Trotter Ministries. “This recognition for Dennis is a reflection of his leadership and the amazing work the entire team at Mel Trotter delivers to our community every single day.”

“The greatest honor of my professional career and my ministry has been working at Mel Trotter and serving our neighbors in need,” said Van Kamp. “Jesus called us to serve the least of these and that’s what we do every single day.”

