ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Mel Trotter Ministries CEO receives National Award

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewFxg_0gD6h5yc00

Mel Trotter Ministries President and CEO Dennis Van Kampen has been awarded the 2022 Nehemiah Award. Van Kampen received the award on June 3 at the Citygate Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

The award is given to one of the over 300 member organizations in the National Citygate Network. It recognizes those who have made extraordinary efforts to address what is broken in their city, and restore its property and people. The National Citygate Network is the oldest and largest group of independent, faith-based crisis shelters and life-transformation centers in North America.

Van Kampen joined Mel Trotter Ministries in 2012. He has been the president and CEO since 2015.

“We are honored to be a part of the Citygate family,” said Tonja Moyer, Board Chair of Mel Trotter Ministries. “This recognition for Dennis is a reflection of his leadership and the amazing work the entire team at Mel Trotter delivers to our community every single day.”

“The greatest honor of my professional career and my ministry has been working at Mel Trotter and serving our neighbors in need,” said Van Kamp. “Jesus called us to serve the least of these and that’s what we do every single day.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
City
Dennis, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy