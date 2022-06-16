ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honey Grove, TX

Missing Texas teen found safe

By Gray News staff
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONEY GROVE, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing 13-year-old from Texas has been...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
eparisextra.com

Missing Honey Grove teen found safe in Arlington apartment

Early Wednesday morning the Honey Grove Police Department responded to a call reporting a missing juvenile. Early Wednesday morning the Honey Grove Police Department responded to a call reporting a missing juvenile. A missing person alert was provided Wednesday afternoon, and an AMBER ALERT was issued by DPS Wednesday night and canceled Thursday morning after Arlington police found the missing 13-year-old with Nolan Neighbors, 31, in Arlington.
HONEY GROVE, TX
KHOU

AMBER Alert canceled after Texas teen found safe

HONEY GROVE, Texas — An AMBER alert issued for a 13-year-old girl has ended, authorities say. The teen was reported missing in Honey Grove, Texas, about 90 miles northeast of Dallas. Police from the area said she hadn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have confirmed that the teen...
HONEY GROVE, TX
KLTV

3 from Houston area arrested in September Yantis ATM burglary

YANTIS, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in an ATM burglary that happened in September. In September 2021, the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations unit worked the burglary of an ATM. It was located at the City National Bank in Yantis. All three suspects...
YANTIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Honey Grove, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Honey Grove, TX
CBS DFW

AMBER Alert cancelled after missing Texas 13-year-old Kionna Braxton found safe

HONEY GROVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert was cancelled after a missing North Texas girl was found safe in Arlington.The alert was issued Thursday morning for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton after she was reported missing in Honey Grove, about an hour and a half northeast of Dallas.Officers with the Honey Grove Police Department said Braxton was found safe but declined to release any further information. Arlington police confirmed that their officers located Braxton after receiving a tip that she was in their city. Braxton was found at an apartment complex with other individuals. Police are currently speaking with those individuals, and an investigation is ongoing.
ARLINGTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 in custody after man found dead in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said. The suspects were identified as […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

HCSO arrests two after alleged murder

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has taken in two individuals after an alleged murder that was discovered Tuesday. On Monday evening, HCSO stated they received a report of belongings scattered on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. At the time of their arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

4 Arrested In 3 Days On Controlled Substance Charges

Emory Woman Reportedly Had Teen In Car When Caught With Methamphetamine. Four people were arrested over the past three days on controlled substance charges. An Emory woman reportedly had a 13-year-old in the car with her when caught with methamphetamine. The two Fort Worth women were reportedly caught with meth and rock cocaine during a traffic stop. A Sulphur Springs man was arrested at the courthouse on warrants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
eparisextra.com

The Fifth District Court of Appeals has reversed the 2021 conviction of a Hunt County man

On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling;. On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling; “Before Justices Molberg, Reichek, and Garcia Opinion by Justice Garcia. Appellant pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and waived his right to a jury. The trial court found appellant guilty of both counts and assessed punishment at four years in prison. In a single issue, appellant now argues the evidence is insufficient to support his convictions. As discussed below, because.
HUNT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy