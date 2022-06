PLYMOUTH – Keith Golnik, commander of American Legion Post 20 has announced that he will not seek re-election after five years of leading the local Post. Golnik served for five years as Post Commander and six years as chair of the Post’s executive committee. He has now decided it is “time to pass the torch.” Golnik said that he feels proud of his contributions and noted that his family was among the founding members.

