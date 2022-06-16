ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Moved to 60-day IL

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Haniger (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Given that Haniger...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Keeps power binge going

Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mariners. Trout finished the five-game series this weekend with five homers, including blasts that accounted for the game-winning run in each of the last three contests. The power surge has him up to 21 long balls in 61 games. He's added a .290/.389/.659 slash line with 43 RBI, 47 runs scored, 15 doubles and a triple across 252 plate appearances. He'll look to keep things going this week back in Anaheim, as the Angels are set to welcome the Royals for three games early in the week before another series with the Mariners over next weekend.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base in Aguilar's absence while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Advances to live BP

Wendle (hamstring) will hit live batting practice Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He started a running program earlier this week so it seems like Wendle could be nearing a rehab assignment. Once healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Marlins make room for Wendle, given that Jon Berti has fared well as his replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Homers against Tampa Bay

Santander went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rays. Santander blasted a home run with two outs in the bottom of the first inning Sunday, and it proved to be crucial during the low-scoring matchup. The 27-year-old has recorded multiple hits in four of his last five games and has hit .400 with three home runs, five RBI and four runs during that time.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Steals base in win

Mateo went 0-for-2 with a stolen base during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rays. Mateo wasn't able to generate much offensive production during Sunday's low-scoring matchup, but he stole his 17th base of the season. The 26-year-old has hit just .063 with an RBI and five strikeouts over the last five games, but he ranks third in the majors with 17 stolen bases to begin the season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Tosses 2.2 scoreless innings

Voth allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four in 2.2 innings during Sunday's win over the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision. The right-hander's first 22 appearances of the season came out of the bullpen, but he started Sunday's matchup on short notice after Jordan Lyles (illness) was a late scratch. Voth stepped up to the task by tossing 41 pitches while allowing just four baserunners over 2.2 innings. If Lyles recovers from his stomach virus in time to make his next start, Voth will likely return to a bullpen role.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Takes loss Saturday

Crawford (1-2) was tagged with the loss against St. Louis on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out three over four innings. Crawford fell behind early in the contest, giving up a two-run homer to Nolan Arenado in the first inning. He was tagged with an additional run in each of the second and fourth frames before departing. The right-hander tied a season-worst mark by giving up four runs, though his other such appearance was in a 1.2-inning relief outing April 18. This was Crawford's second start of the campaign, and he could be heading back to the bullpen with Garrett Whitlock (hip) and Nathan Eovaldi (back) each nearing a return from the injured list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tony Santillan: Lands on 15-day IL

Santillan was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a back injury. Santillan has apparently been dealing with the issue over the last few days and will be sidelined for at least two weeks. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and he doesn't have a timetable to return. Art Warren and Alexis Diaz should see more work in the ninth inning while Santillan and Lucas Sims (back) are sidelined.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Injured List
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Adds steal Sunday

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Rojas got aboard with a single in the sixth inning, stole second and scored on a Buddy Kennedy grand slam. While he's gone 3-for-20 (.150) with six strikeouts in his last five games, Rojas has added two of his five steals this season in that span. The versatile 27-year-old has a .254/.329/.388 slash line with four home runs, 16 RBI, 21 runs scored, four doubles and a triple. He's primarily played at third base lately, taking on an everyday role.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Luke Williams: Logs steal as pinch runner

Williams notched a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. Williams ran for Garrett Cooper after the latter's RBI single in the ninth inning. He was able to get into scoring position, but Williams was left on base as the Marlins' rally fell short. The 25-year-old utility man is up to three steals in four attempts while adding four RBI, six runs scored and a pair of doubles in 32 plate appearances between the Marlins and the Giants this season. He has yet to carve out a regular role, instead mainly serving as a defensive replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Sunday

Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Varsho will head to the bench for the series finale after he saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3, two-strikeout showing in Saturday's 11-1 loss. Jordan Luplow will enter the outfield as a replacement for Varsho, who sits for the first time since June 8.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alan Trejo: Returns to Albuquerque

The Rockies optioned Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Trejo was called up from Triple-A on Friday, one day after fellow utility man Garrett Hampson (illness) was moved to the COVID-19-related injured list. With the Rockies activating Hampson ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Padres after he cleared all protocols, Trejo's brief run with the big club will come to an end.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Feeling better after HBP

Manager Scott Servais said after Friday's win over the Angels that Upton is "feeling OK" after being hit in the head by a pitch during the game, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Upton made his Mariners debut Friday but was removed from the game in the bottom of...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Loses arbitration case

Lopez signed a one-year, $2.55 million contract with the Royals on Friday after losing his arbitration case, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Lopez, and he's coming off a .300/.365/.378 slash line in 2021 with two home runs, 43 RBI, 78 runs and 22 steals. However, he's struggled so far in 2022 and has a .537 OPS and only four steals through 59 games. Lopez is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday against the A's.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Remains out of lineup

Kiermaier (Achilles) isn't starting Friday against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees due to left Achilles inflammation, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Randy Arozarena, Brett Phillips and Harold Ramirez are starting in the outfield from left to right.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sitting Friday

Ohtani will hit the bench Friday against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The two-way player almost never takes a position in the field, so when the Angels want to rest Mike Trout's legs by deploying him at the designated hitter spot as they're doing Friday, Ohtani is forced to hit the bench. He's in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak during which he owns a 1.077 OPS and should return to the lineup Saturday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Swipes 11th bag

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 7-3 loss Sunday in Detroit. Garcia reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and scored in the fourth and added an RBI single in the fifth. He has hit third in the lineup in 10 straight games, hitting .400/.444/.700 with three homers and four steals in that span. The 29-year-old leads the Rangers in nearly every offensive category and is on pace to have a better season than last year's All-Star campaign.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy