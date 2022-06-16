ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Ferguson locates nearly 400 violent crime offenders across Washington who owe DNA

By Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
Attorney General Bob Ferguson

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Thursday that his DNA project has identified 387 sex, kidnapping and homicide offenders living in the state who illegally failed to provide DNA samples after their conviction.

Of the 387 individuals, the attorney general’s office has already collected 102 new DNA samples, according to a news release. All have been added to the national DNA database.

The 102 new DNA samples include five from individuals convicted of homicide, 10 from individuals convicted of kidnapping and 88 from convicted sex offenders.

This is the second phase of Ferguson’s DNA project. Last month, his office announced the collection of 372 DNA profiles from currently registered sex offenders across the state that were entered into the national database.

“DNA helps solve cold cases and can exonerate individuals wrongfully convicted,” Ferguson said in the news release. “Out of respect to victims and survivors of crimes, and for the rule of law, this work must be done.”

The attorney general’s office uses a multi-step investigative process to locate offenders who owe DNA.

First, Sexual Assault Kit Initiative investigators analyze data on offenders who owe DNA, provided by the Washington State Department of Corrections and Washington State Patrol. Investigators then confirm which offenders have already entered a DNA profile into the national database.

Investigators also analyze offenders’ conviction histories to confirm that offenders owe DNA.

Investigators then used numerous other databases to confirm that the offender still lives in the state and is still able to provide a sample. These databases also help investigators find offenders’ last known contact information.

Afterwards, investigators send letters to offenders asking them to report to their local law enforcement to provide a sample. Refusal to do so is a violation of state law, according to the attorney general’s office.

