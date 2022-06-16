ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ defended actions to protect justices in letter sent same day man arrested for trying to kill Kavanaugh

By Tyler Olson
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST ON FOX – The Justice Department defended its actions to protect Supreme Court justices' safety in a letter to the governors of Maryland and Virginia the same day an armed man was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home. The letter, dated June 8, is from Acting...

MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
