SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups set for January 2023

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

Kansas will visit Kentucky and Baylor is set to host Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next season.

The leagues on Thursday announced the 10 matchups set for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. All 10 of the Big 12 members and all but four of the Southeastern Conference teams will participate.

The other games include: Alabama at Oklahoma, Auburn at West Virginia, Florida at Kansas State, Texas Tech at LSU, Mississippi at Oklahoma State, TCU at Mississippi State, Iowa State at Missouri and Texas at Tennessee.

The SEC has held the edge in five of the last six years.

