This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of June 17, 1922. The first chautauqua to be held in Breckenridge closed on Wednesday and was proclaimed a grand success by all who attended. Financially, it did not turn out as well as might be expected, but this was mostly due to the fact that the people did not understand the kind of entertainment it would be. But from an entertainment and educational standpoint, it proved to be more than was expected.

