Mississippi Lottery makes May 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Lottery made its May 2022 transfer of $6,731,334.54 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury.

In total for Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery has directed $80 million to road and bridge needs and an additional $33,791,004.73 to the Education Enhancement Fund.

The Lottery Law stipulates the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million will go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

