ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Lottery makes May 2022 transfer to state

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWuNF_0gD6f5Tg00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Lottery made its May 2022 transfer of $6,731,334.54 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury.

$3.8M awarded for transportation projects in Mississippi

In total for Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery has directed $80 million to road and bridge needs and an additional $33,791,004.73 to the Education Enhancement Fund.

The Lottery Law stipulates the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million will go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Early in harvest, Mississippi watermelons looking good

RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s watermelons are looking good as the state’s harvest season opens, the Mississippi State University Extension Service says. “Melon quality is good,” said agent Heath Steede. “The dry weather we’ve been having hurts other crops, but for watermelons it has been what we needed. We haven’t had any excess water, which […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Weekend Ready: Combined Jackpots Surpass $550 Million

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Excitement comes in many forms at the Mississippi Lottery: big jackpots, winnings and giveaways!. The combined jackpots for Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Mississippi Match 5 have surpassed $550 million. Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $273 million. Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $279 million, while Saturday’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has grown to an estimated $500,000.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

FRAZIER: What to look forward to for Miss Mississippi 2022

I am already tired, and Pageant Week has not even begun — pardon that I refer to the Miss Mississippi Competition as a pageant. Those who decided on the new and improved Miss America 2.0 have made my life a challenge. After writing “pageant” stories for more than 10 years, it has been arduous for an old dog to learn new tricks.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss, Arkansas fans spend $20K on Jell-o shots

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The College World Series isn’t the only competition that’s heating up in Omaha. Baseball fans are getting involved in their own competition. Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina, right across the street from Charles Schwab Field, is hosting the College World Series Jell-o Shot Challenge, where fans buy them in honor of their […]
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Juneteenth is not a state holiday in Mississippi, but communities are commemorating the date with dinners, street festivals and live music. Most of this weekend’s events aim to spread awareness of the significance of the nation’s newest federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the date...
WKRG News 5

2 Greene County natives to compete for Miss Mississippi

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — Two Greene County natives will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi next week, for the first time in the county’s history. McKay Lee Bray is the current Miss Pine Belt. Dariyel Johnson is Miss Presley Heights. They’ll join 29 other women through four rounds of competition June 20 to 24. […]
GREENE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Treasury#The Mississippi Lottery#The Lottery Proceeds Fund#Nexstar Media Inc
WDAM-TV

Lottery transfers more than $6.7 million to state coffers

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its May transfer of $6,731,334.54 in net proceeds to the Mississippi State Treasury. In total for Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery has directed $80 million to road and bridge needs and an additional $33.7 million to the Education Enhancement Fund. The...
JACKSON, MS
saltwatersportsman.com

763-Pound Blue Marlin Wins $631,000 Purse in Mississippi Tournament

The crew of the “It Just Takes Time” wins the contest for the third year in a row with an impressive blue. Many other boats collected big checks, with 56 blue marlin, eight white marlin and three sailfish caught off Biloxi. It was June 11 in the closing...
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT to improve intersections in west Mississippi

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a project that will improve intersections throughout western Mississippi. MDOT leaders said the project will take place in Yazoo, Warren, Copiah, Holmes, Claiborne, Humphreys, Washington, Jefferson, Sunflower and Bolivar counties. Work will be done to upgrade and add signs, striping, raised […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Famous actors from Mississippi

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Beginner Farmer program starts at Mississippi Ag Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The kickoff event for the SR1 Beginner Farmer Program began on Friday, June 17 at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson. Participants were able to attend a morning and evening session. The event features the C.O.O.L Farming Project, which is designed to educate and train beginner farmers to properly […]
JACKSON, MS
ourmshome.com

Your Next Girlfriend’s Getaway is in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Summer is for road tripping and this one is for the girls. With three distinct shopping districts, an abundance of unique culinary experiences, and live music to dance the night away, your next girlfriend’s getaway is in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrive in the city where anything is possible and check-in...
WJTV 12

Favorable weather produces good quality watermelons

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Watermelon production in Mississippi is off to a good start in the early days of the harvest season, according to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service. “Right now, everything looks really good,” said Heath Steede, MSU Extension agent in George County. “They’re pulling them pretty hot and heavy right now.” […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Watkins appointed as superintendent of Mississippi Achievement School District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) appointed Dr. Earl Watkins to lead the Mississippi Achievement School District (ASD), effective July 1. The ASD includes the Humphreys County and Yazoo City school districts, which became part of Mississippi’s first ASD in June 2019. Mississippi’s ASD law requires the SBE and the Mississippi Department […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mississippi's Day of Service happening this Saturday

The Gaston Point community demands change as there is an uptick in violence. 505 positive cases already reported a little more than halfway through the month of June. Living the dream, one pageant at a time. Gulfport's Katelyn Perry is getting ready to take a shot at the Miss Mississippi title next week in Vicksburg.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
WLOX

COVID-19 numbers on the rise throughout Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New COVID-19 cases reached 1,100 Wednesday in Mississippi for the first time since mid-February. Dr. Jimmy Dimitriades is now warning his patients to take this latest spike seriously. “Keep watching,” Dr. Dimitriades said. “It is a little concerning that it has gone up, and we expect...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy