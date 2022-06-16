Mississippi Lottery makes May 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Lottery made its May 2022 transfer of $6,731,334.54 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury.$3.8M awarded for transportation projects in Mississippi
In total for Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery has directed $80 million to road and bridge needs and an additional $33,791,004.73 to the Education Enhancement Fund.
The Lottery Law stipulates the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million will go to the Education Enhancement Fund.
